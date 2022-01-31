How hard is it to say Nazis are bad? Exactly how much political acumen does it take for a public official to grok that, when Nazis show up your back yard, you shout "I'm not with them!" as fast and as loud as possible?

Apparently the answer is "more than Ron DeSantis has," since he took his sweet time responding to a demonstration by actual Nazis in Orlando.

More video of the Florida Nazis at Waterford Lakes near UCF in Orlando #BecauseFloridapic.twitter.com/Ucu8MtXIqK — Billy Corben (@Billy Corben) 1643564768

It ain't rocket science! Like they said in Ghostbusters , "If someone asks if you hate Nazis, you say YES." Well, more or less .

And yet, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's batshit loon press secretary Christina Pushaw managed to mess even that one up.

“Do we even know they’re Nazis?” she said in a now-deleted tweet. "Or is this a stunt like the 'white nationalists' who crashed the Youngkin rally in Charlottesville and turned out to be Dem staffers? I trust Florida law enforcement to investigate and am awaiting their conclusions."

Well, it's a lot.

First of all, yeah, they're Nazis. You can visit their grody website at nsm88 dot org if you want to give your browser fascist herpes.

Second of all, no Dem staffers crashed a Youngkin rally — that was some nitwits from the Lincoln Project .

And third, DeSantis needs law enforcement to tell him that a bunch of assholes with swastika armbands yelling "Heil Hitler" is bad? REALLY?

Finally, at 10: 18 p.m., Pushaw managed to tap out an insistence that Governor DeSantis had "ALWAYS condemned antisemitic attacks & hatred, and he always will. To suggest otherwise is just plain wrong. I am confident that Florida law enforcement will respond appropriately and justice will be served to any protester who violates the law."

(Wait for it ...)

This isn't even the first time Pushaw has gotten in trouble for saying stupid, anti-Semitic shit recently. In November she dog whistled out a twitter ditty about the Rothschilds and the Republic of Georgia: “Georgia decided to enact a ‘Green Pass’ system (biomedical security state). Immediately after that, the Rothschilds show up to discuss the attractive investment environment in Georgia (lol). No weird conspiracy theory stuff here!”

That tweet has also been deleted.

Today she retweeteda picture of Magic Johnson standing next to California Governor Gavin Newsom at a football game, captioned "HIV positive guy can be around 80,000 people unmasked while hugging @GavinNewsom , but six year olds must be masked in school. Evil tyrants." She also retweeted someone calling Slate writer Mark Joseph Stern a "Stasi bastard" because Georgetown put that racist hack Ilya Shapiro on leave . Plus every other nasty, disingenuous culture war attack issue, because what else are Florida tax dollars for if not to pay a public servant to shout mean shit on the internet?

This is a woman who got put in Twitter jail for instructing her followers to harass an AP reporter. "Drag them," she tweeted. And then deleted, of course.

But while Twitter may cancel Pushaw, Ron DeSantis never will. Because the Republican Party has no platform. It's all shitposting, all the time, and preferably on the taxpayer dime.

