The House January 6 Select Committee will be holding televised hearings this morning at 10. Join us, as always, for LIVEBLOG!

LOL Trump's MOMMYBLOG AND EMPORIUM is banning anybody who posts about the hearings. — Variety

Looks like Mark Meadows's top aide has ditched her Trumper attorney and got a new one, presumably so as to cooperate more fully with the committee, which would be VERY cooperative, since she already told them he burned documents in his office heart hug emoji. (Politico)

The humiliation of Brett Baier, Fox News "chief political anchor" left to do House hearing news on Fox Kids. — Media Matters

How Catholic Leaders Helped Give Rise to Violence at the US Capitol. From my favorite (non-pope) Jesuit, Father James Martin. (America)

After dozens of Patriot Fronteras got arrested on their way to fuck up Coeur D'Alene Pride (CDA Press) , an old ProPublica profile is at the top of their most read. They are scary people! I do not like them at all!

Chesa Boudin lost his recall (he doesn't seem to have actually done any messaging or campaigning that I can tell?) but [trying desperately not to type "the Dream of the '90s is alive in Portland," because it's NOT the dream of the '90s which was all about tuff-on-crime and it's NOT Portland, it's California]. — Politico

I know SER tabbed this at you already, but this Rebecca Traister profile of Dianne Feinstein is very, very good. (New York mag)

The bad woman who sentenced every child in her Tennessee county to jail has retired after ProPublica's horrific reporting, will be replaced in her oversight of the juvenile jail by a board. Fingers crossed it's not a bunch of also terrible people. — ProPublica

What's up with the Senate and gun reform? Something, for sure, definitely. (Not much.) (Vox)

Santa for Congress in Alaska! (Do we know the top 4 ranked-choice winners yet? Was Sarah Palin all of them?) — Gift link Washington Post

Everybody gives everything to pretty people, which makes them think they should have all the things and other people should not have the things. Except for me, I am very beautiful and I love redistributing the wealth! But otherwise: Science! (PsyPost)

Pundits, stop trying to concede to Putin on behalf of Ukraine, please, it is unbecoming and also fuck you. — NoahPinion substack

No but truly these are awful DIYs, just oof! (DIWIse)

