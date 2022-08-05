Yeah yeah yeah, we know. Dick Cheney is evil, Dick Cheney is maniacal garbage who lied us into wars, Dick Cheney is one million terrible things. We can all talk about that, but not in this blog post, because this blog post is for simply enjoying that old piece of maniacal garbage calling Donald Trump a coward to his face. For one thing, Republican infighting is a real hoot.

When Cheney came to join his daughter Liz Cheney in Congress on the one-year anniversary of the terrorist attack Trump incited against the nation he was never truly chosen to lead, he was asked how he felt about how the Republican Party was treating his daughter. "My daughter can take care of herself," said the older Cheney. We noted that no matter how awful he is, that quote had some real Girl Dad Energy.

But, you know, she's in a nasty primary against the worst kind of MAGA trash, and Dick Cheney wasn't doin' nothin' that day, so went outside, he made that trademark scowl, and he took Donald Trump quail hunting. WITH WORDS.

This wasn't bird spray, though, it was a direct and intentional hit. It's also just good Christian fun!

www.youtube.com

JoeMyGod has the transcript:

“In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump.



“He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him.

Steal. Lies. Rejected .

These are fightin' words, the kind that stab directly in the heart of lowly chickenshits like Trump.

“He is a coward.

There it is.

A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters.

Real man . Josh Hawley wanna write books about "manhood," and about that time he shoved his fist toward the sky and wiggled his penis around for the cause of overthrowing the government on behalf of Trump? Well listen, a real man wouldn't lie to his supporters.



So put that thing away, Josh Hawley.

He lost his election and he lost big. I know it, he knows it and deep down I think most Republicans know it.

When he looks in the mirror, he can see the real loser staring back at him. God knows what he'd do to himself if he looked too long.

"Lynne and I are so proud of Liz for standing up for the truth, doing what is right, honoring her oath to the Constitution when so many in our own party are too scared to do so.



“Liz is fearless. She never backs down from a fight.”

Yeah, like we said, it's an ad for Liz Cheney.

But it's a good ad!

As we said in that blog post on the first anniversary of the Trump terror attack:

When Dick Cheney Is The Best The Republican Party Has To Offer, You Are Seditionist Pork-F*ck Trash

Ooh, big print! That is because it was the headline.

It is still true, but anyway, good ad, Dick Cheney! You quail hunted him right in the face, with language words! Five stars!

[ JoeMyGod ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?