Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador. Martini, did I just see this leopard now grown and preening in front of a lamb carcass at the San Diego Zoo????

Welcome back my friends to the show that never … what is THIS shit? “Democrats Save Trump's Labor Secretary Nominee In Committee.” Maggie. Tim. Hickenlooper. We’ve talked about this. (HuffPost)

Here, listen to this young Portland councilwoman explain it to you AGAIN. (Janelle Bynum, fucking really?) (Teen Vogue)

Tulsi’s trans purge. I’m sure firing 100 intelligence analysts is fine, what could they have been working on, Russia or terrorism? (Don Moynihan / Pink News)

When you put it all in a row like that, Doge seems … exactly how bad I thought it was actually. Still, indispensable. (Wired)

What does our Liz think about Chief Justice John Roberts helping out DOGE and the DOJ with their “whoops we can’t turn the payments back on”? She probably thinks it’s pretty reasonable, right? Guess I better take a big sip of coffee and see! (Law and Chaos Pod)

Question! We all gonna be able to put the government egg back together? Answer! ? (Paul Waldman at MSNBC)

Also indispensable: 404 Media has been doing terrific work, like this horrific scoop on why the fuck did Instagram turn a whole bunch of people’s streams into an absolutely disgusting firehose of close-up murders, animal tortures, and piles of corpses? What are they preparing our mushy brains for??? (404 Media)

This one’s floating around as we’re all mad at the Washington Post story about the Michigan woman who voted for Trump for “free IVF” and is sad now she got fired as a park ranger. (No link because we’re mad at the Post right now too. You can find it.) She didn’t want to vote for Trump! He’s gross! But that IVF, and the groceries. And it’s not really her fault, because there are no newspapers anymore and the propaganda we’ve got in their place is headspinningly brazen lies. It still tickles me, if tickles is the right word for infuriates to the heat death of the universe, that those “media bias fact check” websites consider your Wonkette “propaganda.” Propaganda is what we’re living through. If we’re lucky. (Dame magazine)

I think we’ve heard all the particulars from all these people on the death threats that they get when they cross Trump, and how terrified they all are. This was good though.

Vanity Fair cited an unnamed source as quoting Tillis advising people who wished to understand Trump to read Snakes in Suits: When Psychopaths Go to Work, a 2006 book by Paul Babiak and Robert Hare. A spokesperson for Tillis denied that he had recommended the book in that context.

Hollow mordant laughter. (The Guardian)

Sorry to Daily Mail you, but this is hilarious. The RFK Jr.-affiliated doctor thinks he got psoriasis — heartbreaking! — from the COVID vax two and a half years after he got the COVID vax, and Megyn Kelly is all MEEEE TOOOOOO. (Daily Mail)

And here’s another dick for you, it’s Midcentury America’s Most Scandalous Salad. Click click click! (Atlas Obscura)

EVAN POPS IN! This is not about dick salad, it is AND YOU’LL KNOW THEY ARE CHRISTIANS BY THEIR … murder of USAID? Over at my Friday place! Read, subscribe! [The Moral High Ground]

OK EVAN BACK OUT!

