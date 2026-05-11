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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

Baby boky-boky! Your hed gif source info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/baby-boky-boky

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/e44b4b74-6bdb-47a0-9600-9d219812d68d

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

In the same vein of that McSweeney's article, here's one by Melon Trump.

"Mothers are America’s strength

Women can lead boldly at work while restoring the honor of motherhood."

Oh, wait, that's not supposed to be satire. Jesus.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2026/05/08/melania-trump-mothers-are-america-strength/

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