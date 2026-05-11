A new narrow-striped tiger, Berlin Zoo

Monday again! Are we all ready for another week of enigmatic adventures together on our collective crazy train?

What should everybody freak out about the most this day and week? Well…

Hantavirus used to be an empty threat parents muttered at preschoolers to keep them from crawling under restaurant tables, but no mas. Thirty years ago it made its first leap to humans, then in 1993 the human-to-human kind reached the US, and has been going more viral ever since, with a 35 percent mortality rate. Now the same strain has been cruising its way on a ship from Tenerife to Argentina, passengers are on their way back to their home countries, including 17 to the US. (Reuters / WSJ)

“China Sees a ‘Giant With a Limp’ as U.S. Drains Weapons on Iran War,” says The New York Times. Shirley not just China and it is called OPERATION FREEDOM now! No ceasefire, you’re the ceasefire! (New York Times Gift Link)

Day 72 of Operation Whatever, and Israel is continuing to attack, the US and Iran are exchanging fire over the past week empty frameworks of deal-plans floating upon the telephone lines, and the Strait of Hormuz is still closed. (Al Jazeera)

Seems kinda bad for Democracy, man, the way John Roberts, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, over the course of 16 years:

mischaracterized more than twenty million dollars in household income from law firms appearing before the Supreme Court. He concealed his wife’s equity stake in her employer for three consecutive years. He failed to recuse from more than five hundred cases argued at the Supreme Court by law firms that had paid his household millions in commissions. He architected the Court’s first ethics code and designed it to be unenforceable.

If corruption was a Zen koan! (Christopher Armitage)

Related: McSweeney’s “Excerpts from Chief Justice John Roberts’ High School English Essays.” (McSweeney’s)

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker thinks Kamala Harris should and probably will run again in 2028. What do you think, dear reader?

Two US soldiers have disappeared off the coast of Morocco during a training exercise, if this was Barack Obama, etc. etc., yadda yadda. (Task & Purpose)

Do you want to read or listen to a 10-minute story about the decline of Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire empire? We know you do, you sick freak. (Washington Post gift link)

Be the change you want to see in the world, sign a change petition to bring back Quinnipiac women’s rugby! (Front Office Sports / Change.org)

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