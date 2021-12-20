Are your panties in a bunch because the White House acknowledged the reality that the Omicron variant will have vastly different effects on vaccinated people and those who have chosen to reject the protections of medical science and dose themselves with horse dewormer?

That's a shame dot gif.

Liberal Twitter is tut-tutting over comments by White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients at a press briefing Friday for being such a Debbie Downer about the coming COVID winter.

Here's a longish block quote, for context:

As we’ve explained in prior briefings, the Omicron variant is more transmissible and our medical experts anticipate it will lead to a rise in cases. But unlike last winter, we now have the power to protect ourselves.



Our vaccines work against Omicron, especially for people who get booster shots when they are eligible. If you are vaccinated, you could test positive. But if you do get COVID, your case will likely be asymptomatic or mild.



We are intent on not letting Omicron disrupt work and school for the vaccinated. You’ve done the right thing, and we will get through this.



For the unvaccinated, you’re looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families, and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm.



So, our message to every American is clear: There is action you can take to protect yourself and your family. Wear a mask in public indoor settings. Get vaccinated, get your kids vaccinated, and get a booster shot when you’re eligible.

Apparently, we're not supposed to mention that those of us who got vaccinated in a timely fashion will now reap the benefits of our own responsible behavior. Ditto for saying out loud that in Idaho, where only 52 percent of residents are partially vaxxed, hospitals are slammed, while in New Hampshire, where 93 percent have gotten at least one shot, they are not.

This is the guy who took over for Dr. Deborah "Scarfie" Birx, who famously nodded along as Trump advised Americans to drink bleach and stick lightbulbs up our asses. But heaven forfend we shame the poor anti-vaxxers!

The truth is the truth.https: //twitter.com/Olivianuzzi/status/1472774116977659906 … — Ronald Klain (@Ronald Klain) 1640008108

For unto us a WHINE is given.

What magic spell could President Joe Biden invoke to convince Sarah Palin and her braindead, anti-social followers to give a shit about their own health and the health of immunocompromised people around them? Last week six hospitals in the Cleveland area took out a full-page ad in Ohio's biggest newspaper begging residents to get vaccinated to ward off disaster. The week before, it was hospitals in Minnesota.

There is nothing President Biden could say to convince people who have turned basic public health measures into yet another front in the culture war to behave like responsible members of society. Which is why you have Fox criticizing the president for promising that we're not going back into lockdown and schools will remain open — literally the same thing they applaud Ron DeSantis for saying.

Again, sorry for this long quote from Joe Biden, but since Fox has seen fit to call him "the angel of death," it seems important to show context :

For unvaccinated, we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death — if you’re unvaccinated — for themselves, their families, and the hospitals they’ll soon overwhelm.



But there’s good news: If you’re vaccinated and you had your booster shot, you’re protected from severe illness and death — period.



Number two, booster shots work.



Three, boosters are free, safe, and convenient.



About 60 million people have one — have been boosted. So, go get your shot today. Go get boosted if you’ve had your first two shots. If you haven’t, go get your first shot. It’s time. It’s time. It’s past time.



And we’re going to protect our economic recovery if we do this. We’re going to keep schools and businesses open if we do this. And I want to see everyone around enjoy that. I want to see them enjoy the fact that they’re able to be in school, that businesses are open and the holidays are coming.



So, get your booster shot. It’s critically important.

The VRY SRS journalists at Fox included a helpful linkroll from such thought leaders as campaign coffee boy George Papadopoulos and professional victim Todd Starnes, whom Fox itself fired after he said Democrats don't worship a Christian God. Surprise, these guys blame Joe Biden for the 1,200+ daily COVID deaths in the past week, consisting almost entirely of people who refused to get vaccinated!

"We are all in this together unless you're in the outgroup in which case you gonna die," tweets John McCain's son-in-law.



Oh, the "fuck your feelings" crowd has thoughts? That's precious.

Look, we are very sorry that young children and some immunocompromised people are not yet able to get vaccinated. And we are sorry when anyone is hospitalized or, God forbid, dies of coronavirus. But we are not in the least sorry that the president and his team are saying mean, true words about the risk differential between vaccinated and unvaccinated people as the wildly contagious omicron variant races across the country. Particularly when Fox is sending push notifications about Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker getting COVID despite being fully vaxxed and boosted, and Wingnutistan is pointing to breakthrough infections as evidence that vaccines don't work.

Of course the president should be out there reassuring the responsible portion of the American public that we will be okay and that we are not about to go back into hard lockdown. Of course he should be encouraging Americans to get a booster shot, which will likely help your body knock out the Omicron variant in a few days if and when you get a breakthrough infection. And of course it sucks that vast swathes of this country are about to get slammed because they believed a bunch of psychotic charlatans who pretend that literally any quack treatment is better than an FDA approved vaccine.

But literally all of these things are true, and we are all out of patience for these fucking snowflakes whining that we're offending their delicate sensibilities by acknowledging reality. Suck it up, buttercup!

[ COVID Task Force Briefing / Biden Remarks / Fox ]



