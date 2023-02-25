Newspapers across the country dropped the Dilbert comic strip this week following a particularly unhinged racist rant from creator Scott Adams in which he encouraged white people to "get the fuck away" from Black people and vowed to stop helping Black people — which no one, least of all Black people, had any idea he was doing in the first place.

The source of Adams' initial upset was a Rasmussen survey finding that only 53 percent of Black people agree with the sentiment "It's okay to be white," entirely ignoring the fact that the whole "It's okay to be white" thing is a racist troll campaign first started by racist jackasses on 4chan and swiftly adopted by the larger white supremacist movement.

"The original idea behind the campaign," a summary on Anti-Defamation League's website explains "was to choose an ostensibly innocuous and inoffensive slogan, put that slogan on fliers bereft of any other words or imagery, then place the fliers in public locations. Originators assumed that 'liberals[' would react negatively to such fliers and condemn them or take them down, thus 'proving' that liberals did not even think it was 'okay' to be white."

Or, as I explained here in 2017 when this first became a thing:

The hope here, as detailed in the initial 4chan post, is that we will all reveal our secret hatred of white people and then other people will go "Oh man, but I am a white person! WHY DO THEY THINK IT IS NOT OK FOR ME TO HAVE BEEN BORN WHITE??? Obviously anti-racism is code for Give Todd Low Self Esteem!"



And then, naturally, Todd turns to the only people who will every truly love him for who he is — neo-Nazis.

It is of course tradition for right-wing assholes like Adams to purposely confuse "not falling for a stupid troll" with some form of aggression against them.

Adams started out by explaining that, because of this survey, he will no longer be "identifying as Black," which he claims he has been doing for some time now out of a desire to be on the "winning team," and will go back to "identifying as white" because he doesn't want to be "part of a hate group" — which is what he believes Black people who refuse to fall for a stupid 4chan troll are.

“Based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people. Just get the fuck away,” Adams said in response to the survey. “Wherever you have to go, just get away. Because there’s no fixing this. This can’t be fixed. So I don’t think it makes any sense as a white citizen of America to try to help Black citizens anymore. It doesn’t make sense. There’s no longer a rational impulse. So I’m going to back off on being helpful to Black America because it doesn’t seem like it pays off. Like I’ve been doing it all my life and the only outcome is I get called a racist."

It is not clear how the Dilbert Guy thinks he has been so fabulously helpful to "Black America," or to anyone else for that matter. Although one would have to assume that if you are spending your whole life "being helpful to Black America" and people just keep calling you a racist, that you just may be doing it wrong.

On Saturday, Adams got weird again. He explained that this is all exactly like a movie, then went on about being "canceled," expressed feigned shock over the idea of Cleveland having a newspaper (the Cleveland Plain Dealer decided to stop running Dilbert, explaining in a statement that "We are not a home for those who espouse racism. We certainly do not want to provide them with financial support."), explained that he would never discriminate against an individual and then comparing his not wanting to be around Black people "as a group" would be like Black people not wanting to live in a neighborhood full of neo-Nazis, said that he was being taken out of context and that this is all a hoax against him because people didn't listen to his whole video (I do not blame them, I am slogging through this one and it is exhausting ), asked over and over and over again if anyone would think that he would ever tell people to shun their Black neighbors or co-workers or if anyone thinks that he, of all people, would not like the constitution, claimed that it would be racist "but ethical" of a Black person to work for a Fortune 500 company because of how they are all chomping at the bit to hire Black people and ... and then finally explained that his decision to not want to be around Black people is the same thing as Mike Pence's rule about not taking meetings with women without someone else there in order to avoid being falsely accused of sexual misconduct.

Kelly Weill at The Daily Beast reports:

He went on to criticize efforts to include more women and racial minorities in the workplace as having an “expense” for those people.

'

“The expense is, you can have what you want, but I don’t want to be near you,” he said. “Do you remember the ‘Pence rule?’ The Pence Rule was he wouldn’t go to lunch or dinner with a woman who is not his wife. Now, do you think that Pence does not like women? Would that be a reasonable conclusion? [...] Is that an anti-women thing? By the way, that’s totally right. Here’s how I interpret it. It has nothing to do with anything to do with any individual woman. [Mike Pence is not saying] ‘this jezebel wants to go to lunch with me.’ He’s not saying that. He’s just playing the odds. He’s just playing a statistical game.” [...]



He went on to liken Black people’s complaints of racism to women’s complaints of sexual harassment.



“Would you expect that they would be primed to see racism everywhere? Of course, that’s just how it works,” he said. “The Mike Pence rule would say, you wanna get some distance. Now is that racist? Yeah, by definition. But it’s racist in a personal success context, which is completely allowable.”

To be clear — yes. Yes we all think Mike Pence hates women and yes it is an anti- woman thing, just as his thing is racist both in and out of a "personal success context."

Adams himself admits that he is going to lose a very substantial portion of his income due to these statements, so it really doesn't seem like his "personal success context" racism is working out all that well for him.

