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abbienormal's avatar
abbienormal
3h

I am currently teaching a Sustainability strategy course to 45 graduate students. We have covered GHG emissions, air and water pollution, child and slave labor, and they are currently reading about cancer alley in the US.

They are a bright group of people and are, in general, horrified by most of what I have taught them this semester.

But. They often say that the costs are too high to quickly address these issues. Companies won't be able to make a profit!

Not one student has said that companies that cannot pay for the environmental damage that they are causing or pay to make sure that they don't cause it, or cannot make profits without child and slave labor or killing people that live near there operations SHOULD NOT BE IN BUSINESS.

So far, not one student has said that privatizing profits and socializing losses is unacceptable.

They have been brainwashed.

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ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
3h

To quote a poster I got from somewhere (might have been a Netroots Nation conference, but I don't reliably remember now):

The best activism is equal parts anger and love.

LFG...

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