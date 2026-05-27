Wonkette

Wonkette

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vorpal 86...47...ʰᵘᵗ ʰᵘᵗ ʰᵘᵗ's avatar
vorpal 86...47...ʰᵘᵗ ʰᵘᵗ ʰᵘᵗ
1hEdited

With all due deference to Robyn... I have literally no idea who any of these people are.

And I congratulate myself for that ignorance.

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Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
1h

What the fuck did I just read?

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