(Not-yet-peer-reviewed) Israeli studysays we should be getting our fucking booster shots, please and thank you CDC. (Daily Beast newsletter)FDA authorizes Moderna booster, but only for some. (CNN)

Lucky Michigan, gonna get door-to-door visits from wingnuts trying to prove you are ghosts! (MLive)

Sad Hamilton County, Tennessee, you were THISCLOSE to some wingnut group getting the contact info — home address, phone number, and email — for every parent in your school district, because the school board was like "DURR PUBLIC RECORD DURR?" (It fairly obviously isn't.) But then they backed down, aw, I'm sorry. — Times Free Press

"I didn't think the anti-Critical Race Theory Party would eat the Holocaust's face!"

"Just try to remember the concepts of [House Bill] 3979," [Carroll school district executive director of curriculum and instruction Gina] Peddy said in the recording, referring to a new Texas law that requires teachers to present multiple perspectives when discussing "widely debated and currently controversial" issues. "And make sure that if you have a book on the Holocaust," Peddy continued, "that you have one that has an opposing, that has other perspectives."

Poor fucking lady. I give up. — NBC News

CBS was like "nobody knows what is in the Build Back Better bill," and then threw up its hands, so Michael Hiltzik accepted the challenge. Oh look, there are things in it that *I* didn't know about, and I KNOW EVERYTHING! (LA Times)

So which of the things are we going to cut for the benefit of Manchin/Sinema? Well, that's the fucktussle! — David Dayen at The American Prospect

This lib poll shows Kyrsten Sinema in deep shit with AZ Dems, but other polls are stupid and do not. — HuffPost

Sinema apparently went to Europe right now. Same! I am in Portugal AND Norway AND an Italian villa RIGHT NOW, but the Italian villa doesn't count because I live in it, my Italian villa home.

Let's all go to Portugal right? Oh right, THERE'S A PANDEMIC, KYRSTEN.

Oh whoops, Stephanie Grisham's I Will Never Lie To You Or Whatever is full of not-truths. (The Intercept)

Lev Parnas's lawyer says Parnas had neither a graduate degree nor had ever worked at the FEC, so how could he know the thing he was laughing he was breaking the law about was against the law? — Politico

Oh shit, not the uncrackable "HTML" code!

Through a multi-step process, an individual took the records of at least three educators, decoded the HTML source c… https: //t.co/SLBOQPl1Xo — Governor Mike Parson (@Governor Mike Parson) 1634231438.0

Anyway, MO Gov. Mike Parson vows to prosecute the "hackers" (newspaper reporters) and discover their evil intent (telling the state about it so they could fix it before the story was published). So Parson's a real piece of shit then. (Krebs on Security)

South Carolina Republican prosecutor drug addict whose whole family got murdered and his housekeeper died and he stole the settlement money for the wrongful death from her sons and also tried to have himself killed has been arrested, for the embezzling, or some of it. Didn't see that coming wait yes we did! — CNN

ALL THE OFFSHORE WIND FARMS PLS JOE BIDEN! — The Verge

IKEA semidisposable town joke goes here. (The Guardian)

This writer won a house in Detroit! She has conflicting feelings! — Salon

Poor little rich girl: 38 beautiful photos of Gloria Vanderbilt in the '40s and '50s. Well in the third picture down she looks like my dad's fourth wife, and in the 10th picture down she looks like his second! Hi Leslie and Nancy, hiiii. (Vintages)

