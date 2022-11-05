Happy weekend!

This week I bring you something I thought everyone had seen like 10 years ago, though that has turned out not to be the case. It's a clip from the public access show Stairway To Stardom featuring a fabulously dressed (seriously I would wear that jumpsuit) woman named Lucille Cataldo singing her original song "Hairdresser."

There are many good lines, though "Without her hair, without a face, she just stays Tease-a Louise!" is a bit of poetry that has haunted me for nearly a decade now because what?

I also have enduring questions about the haircut she describes — "Cut my hair it won't behave/Set it up a (China? jina?) wave/one or two ringlets/keep the top a little wet" — and what that could even possibly look like.

And hey — if you did see it ten years ago, it's always worth a revisit.

Stairway To Stardom (1984) - Lucille Cataldo "Hairdresser" www.youtube.com

How can a model drink beer from a bottle indeed.

And here are your top ten stories of the week!

10. But How Is The Left To Blame For Paul Pelosi's Hammer Attack?

9. Trump Judge Rethinks Order, Decides Menacing Voters With Guns Is *Bad Actually*

8. Trump Org CFO Takes The Fall, En Route To Rikers

7. Trump Lawyer John Eastman Steps On Rake, Slips On Banana Peel, Lights Himself On Fire At Ninth Circuit

6. Italian Fascists Hope New Fascist PM Will Bring About New Era Of Tolerance (For Fascism)

5. It's Possible Elon Musk Didn't Think Any Of This Through

4. Brian Kilmeade Just Wants To Know If Everybody Who Asks 'Where's Nancy?' Is A Terrorist Now

3. Scotland Holds Hearing For 'Satanic' Child Sex Cult That 'Metamorphosed Into Animals'

2. How Does New Hampshire GOP Senate Idiot Don Bolduc Know You're Not Using A Litterbox RIGHT NOW?

1. 'FREE SPEECH ZONE: EIGHT DOLLARS!' Maybe Not Genius Twitter Plan Elon Musk Thinks It Is

