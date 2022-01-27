Some of you, perhaps, have been looking at your trending sidebars for the last couple days going "Who the hell is Jennie Nguyen and what is it I am supposed to know about her?"

Well, as Wonkette's resident "Real Housewives" fan, I've got you covered. You are welcome . And not only can you not judge me for my choices here because Meryl Streep and Michelle Obama also watch, but now that it's seeped into the actual, regular news cycle, it looks like it's came in handy after all.

I'm not gonna lie, I have actually been dying to write something up about the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" here, because there really has been a shocking overlap with everything I cover. We've got Mormons and ex-Mormons. We've got Mary Cosby, a maybe cult leader who married her own step-grandfather, is being accused of using church funds to fund her massive closet full of couture and, uh, has a way with storytelling.

I have watched this no less than 10 times #RHOSLCpic.twitter.com/F6WESymcOI — samantha bush (@samantha bush) 1633364640

We've got Jen "The only thing I'm guilty of is being Shah-mazing!" Shah, who got arrested by Homeland Security this season, on her way to a girls' trip in Vail, Colorado, for allegedly running a telemarketing scam on seniors — and yet is still somehow infinitely more appealing as a person than co-star Lisa Barlow, if you ask me. There's no reason to get into Lisa here, she just annoys me.



There was also a "friend of" in the first season who turned out to be a Capitol Rioter.

And on top of all of this, the show somehow also features one of the most relatable Housewives cast members of all time, the fabulous Heather Gay.

I love her .

Jennie Nguyen is a new castmember this season, who had, up until recently, been struggling to latch onto a storyline. There was a whole thing where her weird and terrible and not-even-Mormon husband Duey wanted to get a sister wife (also Jennie confessed to having previously had a "temper" and to having broken her husband's ribs out of anger on last Sunday's episode, so maybe the sister wife was for his own safety?) because she didn't want to have any more babies, and some drama with Mary Cosby complimenting her "slanted eyes," which ... yikes . Cosby had to apologize for that, and rightly so. But then this week, a bunch of Nguyen's Facebook posts from 2020 surfaced, in which she said some unbelievably racist things and encouraged actual violence towards Black Lives Matter protesters.

Yeah. They're bad. Really, really bad. On top of those posts, Nguyen also shared a number of gross pro-Trump posts and anti-vaccine posts, including one that ended up being ironically prescient.

Narrator: Republicans would later shove horse paste up their asses instead of vaccines.

Initially, it looked like Bravo was going to let her apologize, say it happened a long time ago (which ... not really) and that she'd learned her lesson since then about why she was wrong, and let her keep her gig, as that is what they usually do in these circumstances. But there was so much outrage that they retracted and fired her. According to some insiders, they actually filmed the other ladies confronting her about her posts and then fired her. I'd give Bravo a lot of credit, but let's be real — she'd only been on for one season and hadn't really blown anyone away. Her daughter was adorable, but that was about it.

It seemed like the moment had passed and people had moved on to calling for Ramona Singer from "Real Housewives of New York" to be fired. (I didn't watch most of last season, but what I gather is that, among other things, Singer was accused by newcomer Eboni K. Williams of having said something like "This is why we shouldn't have Black people on the show" after Countess Luann de Lesseps kicked Williams out of her apartment — Singer denied it, Bravo investigated it, canceled the reunion while they were investigating it, and couldn't find definitive proof so Singer seems to be staying for now.) But then, yesterday, Nguyen did a Facebook live with a Black friend she imported from somewhere (I believe she found him on Fiverr but cannot find definitive proof), and it was not great.

www.youtube.com

Nguyen and her friend claimed that she herself did not post those things to her Facebook page, but rather her "social media team" did. However, she wasn't a Housewife or any kind of celebrity at that point so it's not clear why she would have a social media team of virulent anti-Black racists running her Facebook page. She claims she was too busy at the time, but if you're not famous and it's not your job, social media is something you do for your own entertainment. That would be like hiring someone to binge-watch Netflix shows for you. Nguyen, at the time, owned a few medspas, so why she would hire someone to post racist memes about Black Lives Matter instead of Botox remains a mystery.



The friend also said that he had educated Nguyen on racism and Black Lives Matter some time ago and that she understands why what she (and her social media team?) thought was wrong and hurtful.

No one really seems to be buying it.

It's becoming very clear that Bravo needs to do a better job of vetting its reality stars. Of course the Housewives are going to be a little messy, and of course, being super rich, a lot of them are, unfortunately, going to be Republicans. But it should be possible to find ones who are not posting cutesy memes about protesters getting run over or police brutality. And that should really go for all media now, not just trashy reality television.

The problem with not vetting people in this way beforehand is that they are then able to take their act on the road and go from Bravolebrity to Cancelebrity . You know, the people who are really only famous because they got publicly fired from their job for being racist. She'll likely be able to parlay this into an entire career as a rightwing celebrity in the mold of Candace Owens or Michelle Malkin — because we all know how much the Right loves it when they can find an attractive woman of color to tell old white men exactly what they want to hear.

