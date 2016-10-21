Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dinz6315's avatar
Dinz6315
Aug 16, 2023

Serious, now: for Trump to say, at the Al Smith dinner, that Hillary hates Catholics, even in "jest," was a terrible blunder. Many of the people in that room come from families that experienced intense anti-Catholic prejudice - especially Al Smith. They don't think Hillary is anti-Catholic, and they didn't think it was funny at all.

Reply
Share
Daniel_Oriordan's avatar
Daniel_Oriordan
Aug 16, 2023

It's worth it.

Reply
Share
345 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture