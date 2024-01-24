Last night was the New Hampshire primary, and Donald Trump won. Nikki Haley was second place, which was not winning, but she got a lot of votes. Way more than a lot of people thought. Like, almost half of the people pulled the lever for her. If something like that kept happening and she developed some momentum, uh oh!

THIS MORNING!

But it’s OK, because Donald Trump isn’t feeling threatened by Nikki Haley, because he knows he’s a true winner. Everything he posted on Truth Social last night illustrates that.

“Wow! We are doing really well despite all of the Biden Votes going for Haley!!!”

Wow!

“Haley said she had to WIN in New Hampshire. SHE DIDN’T!!!”

Take THAT!!!

“DELUSIONAL!!!”

DELUSIONAL!!!

That’s three separate imitation tweets, by the way. You see what we mean about how Donald Trump isn’t threatened by Nikki Haley, because he knows he’s a true winner?

Perhaps this one:

“SHE CAME IN THIRD LAST WEEK!”

Or this one:

“SHE JUST LOST NEVADA, WHICH IS UP NEXT!”

HENNNNGHHHH?

Care to see it in graphical form, dear?

He’s so confident he just keeps saying it. Because that’s what you do when you’re confident and sure of and not threatened by or terrified of something, you keep screaming it in all caps.

More graphics? Glad you asked!

But you don’t need fancy pictures. You can just scream stuff every four seconds.

Like this:

“WE JUST WON NEVADA!”

Heeeeenggggggh?

(Here is what that is about. Shockingly, it is not that Trump has actually won Nevada, but rather that Haley won’t be on the ballot for the Nevada caucuses, which is where the delegates come from. She’ll be on the ballot for the primary, though, and Trump won’t. These events are two days apart. It is a whole shitshow.)

Back to the confidence affirmations!

“NIKKI CAME IN LAST, NOT SECOND!”

Say it that way! He’s not threatened by Nikki Haley, because he knows he’s a true winner!

“A very bad night for Nikki ‘Birdbrain’ Haley, but not as bad as last week, in Iowa, where she came in a DISTANT THIRD. Next week, in the Nevada Caucus, she didn’t want to play because of her bad Polling. She gets ZERO DELEGATES, I get them all. In South Carolina, I am leading by 30 to 50 points!”

Donald Trump is not threatened by BIRDBRAIN! because he knows he’s a true winner and BIRDBRAIN is a DISTANT THIRD! who gets NO NEVADA DELEGATES!

“Nikki Haley’s speech was classless and dishonest. She deserved Donald Trump’s rebuke. She keeps claiming victory when she loses. She gave her statement early to spin her media advocates. She stands for nothing but her own self-aggrandizement. There’s no reason for any Republicans to rally around her. And she’s the media, Democrats, and establishment’s favorite Republican for a reason.”

Uh oh, did somebody learn to type like a normal person as opposed to a functional illiterate?

Just kidding, the reason it doesn’t read illiterate is because that one was Trump retweeting Mark Levin.

Mark Levin is not threatened by BIRDBRAIN! because he knows his Dear Leader is a true winner.

Oh yay! The Babylon Bee wrote one of its Funny Articles! It says “Nikki Haley Announces She Has Won New Hampshire By Negative 12 Points!”

HahaahaHAHAHAhhahahHAHAAHA!

You can always count on the Babylon Bee when you want to joke around!

“I don’t need any advice from RINO Kayleigh McEnany on Fox. Just had a GIANT VICTORY over a badly failing candidate, ‘Birdbrain,’ and she’s telling me what I can do better. Save your advice for Nikki!”

Tell it to Birdbrain, KAYLEIGH!

“CNN & MSDNC TREATED MY BIG, DOUBLE DIGIT VICTORY OVER BIRDBRAIN, BETTER THAN FOX!”

THANKS RACHEL MADDOW OR NICOLLE WALLACE OR WHATEVER!

Trump posted a couple more screenshots of articles, one saying he’s the first non-incumbent Republican to win the first two nominating contests, another saying SEVENTY PERCENT OF NIKKI HALEY VOTERS NOT REGISTERED REPUBLICANS, CNN EXIT POLL SAYS. That’s Breitbart screaming to reassure Trump that they’re fake.

He kept posting things, because he was confident.

“Could somebody please explain to Nikki Haley that she lost - and lost really badly. She also lost Iowa, BIG, last week. They were, as certain Non-Fake Media says, ‘CRUSHING DEFEATS.’”

CRUSHING TO BIRDBRAIN!

Trump posted more confidence articles:

He’s not yelling at clouds, he’s yelling WITH clouds, and they are all saying he is the winner!

Might as well stay up all night and keep saying it! No rest for people who are truly confident and love themselves and wouldn’t off themselves if they ever looked in the mirror for one second and admitted who they truly are!

He posted just a few times after that (10 times) and then he started reposting earlier posts, because on top of being confident, Trump is surrounded by people who love him and want the best for him and he has people to talk to.

It’s not just his dumpy ashy body beached atop his mattress in a dark room all by himself, lit only by the glow of the Fox News on the TV, where he will remain until nature tells him it’s time to take a shit, after which he will still be alone, in all the ways that matter.

No. Donald Trump is good. Donald Trump is not going to die in prison.

And Donald Trump is not threatened by Nikki Haley, because he knows he’s a true winner.

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?