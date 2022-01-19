Alas, poor Billy Bush!

The former "Access Hollywood" host lost his job on the “Today” show when he was caught providing the obnoxious laugh track on Donald Trump’s infamous "Grab ‘Em By The Pussy" tape. Trump later went on to win the presidency, allegedly. Bush didn’t even receive an honorary ambassadorship. He just became a pariah and a footnote in the history of American misogyny.

GROSS TIMES: Trump Didn't Win In Spite Of The Access Hollywood Tape. He Won Because Of It.

Five years since the incident, Bush still isn’t considered a welcome memory at his former employer, NBC. He’s reportedly “livid” that he wasn’t included in a video that aired Friday commemorating the morning show’s 70th anniversary.

Bush was particularly upset he was snubbed while disgraced former anchor Matt Lauer was briefly included in the 12-minute video. A source close to Bush said, “When they chose to include Matt Lauer — who was accused of anally raping a young staff member while on a work trip — but chose not to include Billy, you know something is very wrong.”

GROSS TIMES: The Five Most Disgusting Details In Variety's Exposé Of Matt Lauer, Sex-Sliming Trash Monster

Matt Lauer’s disgusting face is indeed in this video for just a few seconds. Once, when he’s about to show footage of the World Trade Center shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attack, and there’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss it shot of him in front of Sphinx in Egypt. It’s a far more literal version of his “Where In The World Is Matt Lauer” series. You wouldn’t even know he hosted the show for 10 years. Carson Daly appears more often.

“It is like Billy never existed,” the source said, calling NBC a network of “mean girls.”

Billy Bush was only on the “Today” show for two months. During that time, he fucked up an interview with Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, who lied about being robbed gunpoint in Rio de Janeiro. It was not a distinguished tenure.

In a 2020 interview with Men’s Health, Bush claimed Lauer, who he considered a friend, didn’t stick up for him after the "Access Hollywood” tape’s release.

Whether Lauer actually had Bush’s back isn’t really clear—one source with knowledge of the interaction told me that Lauer spoke with an executive producer to express support for Bush. But Billy now doubts the sincerity of the effort and says, “That he didn’t fight for me is so deeply hurtful because I’ve known him for absolutely ever.” (Lauer declined to provide comment.)

Bush has bounced back from a brief, whiskey-soaked funk and is now hosting “Extra.” However, according to the source close to him, the “Today" show remains the gal that got away: “He’s obsessed. He needs to let it go.”

It says a lot — none of it good — that the “Today" show is more embarrassed of Billy Bush and Matt Lauer (rightly so) than the Republican Party is of its dear leader, Donald Trump.

