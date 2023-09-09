Nyla and Ebony from Wonkette operatives, Zyxomma and Meccalopolis



Happy weekend!

This week, your present is Stoned, an Afterschool Special starring Scott Baio as a real square student who gets involved with a bad crowd and starts smoking pot — which ultimately renders him tragically unable to operate a rowboat. Because sure, that’s a thing.



Alas, pot is not known to turn anyone into a MAGA jackass who goes around whining that he’s not a big star anymore because he’s not a liberal, even though no one even knew what his politics were before 2016 — well after his peak Teen Dream and even VH1 Celebreality years. So that’s all natural.

Admittedly this was my second choice, as what I really wanted was this very intriguing-sounding Afterschool Special called Horrible Honchos, starring Kim Richards and the brother from Just One Of The Guys, about some neighborhood pact to terrorize a new kid — but for some reason the whole thing is orange and seemed like it might give people migraines. I will give you this Kim Richards instead.



Ok, and this one.

And also this one.



Because better we should all be we doing crystal meth in the bathroom all night than smoking pot in a rowboat … I guess?

Have you been struck with a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, we are on Substack now so just go ahead and click subscribe!

Or if you’d just like to donate once …

Donate just once!

You can also join our Patreon, or buy our merch, or do your Amazon shopping through our link.

You can even send us paper checks to:

Wonkette

PO Box 38273

Detroit MI 48238



Talk amongst yourselves!