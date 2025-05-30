Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Hi hi, morning friends! Let’s read the news and things!

RFK Jr.’s “MAHA” report as brilliant and “gold standard” as everything else he does:

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says his “Make America Healthy Again” Commission report harnesses “gold-standard” science, citing more than 500 studies and other sources to back up its claims. Those citations, though, are rife with errors, from broken links to misstated conclusions. Seven of the cited sources don’t appear to exist at all.

They don’t say so, but it was AI, right? You can’t convince me they didn’t magick the report out of the ether with bullshit AI. (NOTUS)

Explaining the court of international trade (it’s a domestic court) ruling against Trump’s insane tariffs. Thanks Paul Krugman! (Krugman) Or if you prefer: “Taco Donny gets punched in the dick by tariff court.” (Jeff Tiedrich)

We’ll see if they can find two or four or whatever Republicans to stand against Trump’s personal defense attorney Emil Bove as an appeals court judge. (Chris Geidner at Law Dork)

Well that’s not how anything works!

Oh no, I hope Pope Leo’s Chicago video mass celebration for youngs won’t take away from Trump’s birthday parade! (Daily Kos)

Here is a podcast, so I probably won’t listen to it, about this book, Bad Company: Private Equity and the Death of the American Dream, which I will buy! (The Verge) Donna Rose just asked me yesterday what happened to Party City, and I explained it was probably this thing called “private equity,” which I sort of reasonably half-well explained, and as is so often the case, I was right! (Yahoo Finance)

But what about the MLMs? They’re good, right? Absolutely, just sign here. (Ryan Cooper at The American Prospect)

Don’t let the door hit you in Elon Musk’s ass! (The Fucking News)

Oh right, there’s June elections! We should probably find out what those are! (Bolts mag)

So the ban on states regulating anything done by AI that House Republicans have thoughtfully included in the big ass billionaires bill, does that include regulating these “nudify” AI apps that the children are using on each other? Probably! (404 Media)

This lady made $3000 on slip-and-fall banana peel cases. In 1907 dollars! (But people really were getting creamed by the banana peels.) This whole story is amazing, open your tab. (Old Atlas Obscura)

Oh these scientists so mad. No, mad like angry, at each other, over the femur and the skull and much GRRRR ensued! Longread! The Curse of Tomai! (The Guardian)

Find your June 14 NO KINGS protest site, aqui! (No Kings)

EVAN POPS IN! Oh hey, it is the one-year anniversary of my side project The Moral High Ground, and today’s newsletter is as pissed off as ever. Missouri MAGA Mommies Didn’t Vote For Trump To Deport This One Immigrant They Like! Uhhhh, yup, ya did. Come by, and if you haven’t subscribed after a year, what are you waiting for? [The Moral High Ground]

Evan back out!

