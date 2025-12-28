Well my darling terrible ones, I need one more post for you to comment around before Evan and the kids come back to work tomorrow (Monday is still and forever my day off), and I got nothing. I have sat here for hours (reading Reddit). I even tried “taking a bath” for ideas. BUBKIS! I don’t even have any tabs that aren’t, like, ICE stealing literal Christmas dinner from families, and I’m not putting that on your face today!

So here’s a few random Christmas cards from my family to yours. “Ooooh,” you can say, “you’re so pretty Rebecca! And when did Donna Rose get so grown up?” She was born 37 years old, you knew that! Let’s pull out the slides and see what we’ve got!

Haha, we went to a wonderful Christmas/Hannukah/Kwanzaa ecumenicism at Detroit’s Palmer Park log house and saw Grimace! That’s our friend Chloe, granddaughter Lu, daughter Donna, and nephew Dzho. Detroit always has tons of free events for kids and they always give you presents for showing up!

Sleigh ride! For free! IT WAS SO COLD. But fun! BUT COLD. But fun!

Lu and Donna ready for the school Christmas program. I think they should do “Christmas in Hollis” next year, it’s the best song.

Donna and I had a wonderful date. Look behind her. (It’s not really Tim Robinson but it looked SO MUCH LIKE HIM and I kept trying to creepshot him ALL NIGHT and then I sent this, the least blurry of the photos, to Shy and just said “Look behind her” and he replied WHAT THE HELL IS HE DOING WAITING TABLES, so I’m not crazy.) But also her shirt is so rad. I love my goth tween.

What cups are Shy and I holding on Christmas morning? Donna’s hat says “aunt” and good son Jimmy’s rocks glass says “uncle.” What on earth could my good stepson Keifer and his love Sydney be telling us? Look at that happy fucking husband.

We’re back to it tomorrow (except me haha lol!) and I hope you had rest and peace. This fuckyear’s almost over! Get the fuck out, fuckyear!

Okay bye.

