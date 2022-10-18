Republicans hope to regain control of Congress next month, and if they succeed they don't just have to fix inflation, crime, and the border crisis they mostly invented: They also have to prosecute Dr. Anthony Fauci.

It’s a somewhat tedious vendetta at this point, but Dr. Fauci escalated hostilities Sunday when he was interviewed on ABC News and didn’t come clean about his diabolical scheme to lock everyone in their homes for a year and close all the schools. "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl asked Dr. Fauci about the couple weeks there during the pandemic when Fauci enjoyed widespread approval, before Donald Trump got jealous.

PREVIOUSLY:

Lauren Boebert Not Gonna Let Dr. Fauci Retire Peacefully When She Has This Here Headless Pike

Megyn Kelly Will Sic Deathbots On Dr. Anthony Fauci For His Crimes, Darn Him To Heck!

“You were deified by some and vilified by others,” Karl said. Dr. Fauci replied that "both extremes ... are aberrations of a reflection of the divisiveness in our country.” He noted that the public response to COVID-19 got political very quickly.

www.youtube.com

"Because we had the misfortune of an outbreak, and a double misfortune of an outbreak in a divided society, and the triple misfortune of a divided society in an election year,” Dr. Fauci said, "I mean, you couldn't get more — getting the cards stacked against you, than right there. It was a triple whammy."



Karl pressed Dr. Fauci about what Republicans insist was his unilateral decision to close all the schools and keep kids at home, where their parents were trying to enjoy the pandemic in peace. Was this a mistake?

Dr. Fauci refused to play that game: "I don't want to use the word 'mistake,' Jon, because if I do, it gets taken out of the context that you're asking me the question on,” he said. "And I don't want to do that because that's just happened too many times over the last years with me.”

Well, it happened anyway. Fox News contributor Joe Concha denounced Dr. Fauci as “the ultimate narcissist. This is somebody who has done far too many interviews and never turns down an interview request because he loves the sound of his own voice.” (Dr. Fauci was doing his job, a major part of which was keeping the public informed.)

Concha raged on: "I didn’t see him speaking up soon enough, particularly when my kids were in masks, when they were in kindergarten, when it was clearly seen that it made no difference whether they were masked or not, and they should have been in schools far sooner than they were.”

Masking not only was proven to protect kids from COVID-19 (and other illnesses) but there is no compelling evidence of longterm damage to children’s mental health. Masks didn’t turn a generation of children into sociopaths. Speaking of which, actual narcissist Ted Cruz took a break from his typical day listening to the sound of his own voice with delight to tweet in disgust:

“Utterly shameless.” — Ted Cruz (@Ted Cruz) 1665968244

Dr. Fauci is “utterly shameless,” says Cruz, an expert in that condition, because he won’t take responsibility for a choice he was not empowered to make. Cruz shared a video from the hack account RNC Research, which predictably took Dr. Fauci’s words out of context. He says it’s simply not true that the virus didn’t affect children: “It does. We’ve lost close to 1500 kids so far.”

Republicans scapegoat Dr. Fauci for everything they disliked about the pandemic when their mad MAGA king was president at the time. Fauci didn’t issue an executive order shutting down schools. That was up to principals, school superintendents, and governors.

Dr. Fauci repeatedly insisted in interviews that we needed to do everything possible to get kids back in school. However, as a society, we prioritized reopening bars and restaurants. In May 2020, Cruz was already defending a Texas salon owner who defied the state’s own stay-at-home order. Republican pettiness and opportunism during the pandemic did more to keep kids out of school than anything Dr. Fauci might’ve said.

[ ABC News ]

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .



Look at our pretty photos on Instagram!

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?