Mr Meadows has already given evidence before the grand jury and is said to be cooperating with the investigation into his former boss. It is understood that the former North Carolina congressman will plead guilty to several federal charges as part of a deal for which he has already received limited immunity in exchange for his testimony.

I BEEN telling you: Fucking Gen X! "Sarah Silverman Show," "Arrested Development," "Bob's Burgers" actor may have committed some light treason. (NBC News)

“The #FBI is still seeking information on people who took part in the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you know this individual, visit https: //t.co/iL7sD5efWD. Refer to photo 247 in your tip.” — FBI (@FBI) 1614895244

Josh Marshall explains why Ukraine would want to blow up Russia's Nord pipeline besides "for the lulz." (Talking Points Memo)

Trump thinks E. Jean Carroll can't sue him again because once he pays to slander somebody he should get to repeat it as often as he wants. I'm just funning, he's never paid a debt in his life. (AP)

The more than $80 million Trump made from his English and Irish properties while president, with some help from the Secret Service. A CREW blast from the past!

The Canadian wildfires might be the worst wildfire air pollution event in US history ... we mean so far. — Heatmap

Climate change? What, where? (Adam Johnson at Column Blog)

What are the best seven-passenger electric cars, Kelley Blue Book, since our Chrysler Pacifica hybrid maxivan seems to have taken a shit less than three years after we bought it new, and the dealer won't even give us a loaner and we keep having to borrow our kid's car, and I am just curious? (Lol I ain't buying a new car, I just put all our annual car insurance bill on our credit card, then opened two new credit cards to "balance transfer," because Detroit auto insurance is nine thousand dollars a year. ) WHAT THE FUCK, THAT NEW EV HAS A JOYSTICK. I stopped watching though after Dad gets to play horrible Gen X white man guitar, daughter makes videos with her groomer friends, and Mom gets to pick up socks.

Oh lord, timeshares are such a fraud that the cartels are getting in on defrauding you by lying that they'll save you from the fraud (and also seem to have killed a bunch of young people who worked at their fraudy call center, yiiiiikes). — AP

Cop sues NYPD for crony corruption with its "get out of jail friends and family" deal. I mean, for punishing him for bitching about it, because of course they did. (Guardian)

I love these nuns, and I think a lot about the history of the convent as a place for women to be mostly left the fuck alone by the patriarchy, until the patriarchy gets a hair up its ass. That is a very evil bishop.

Previously: The nuns accused the bishop of violating their civil rights by taking their property, surveilling them, and some pretty bad slander, and the Church responded that civil courts have no authority over "ecclesiastical disputes." Like how if Scientology kidnaps some folks, it's an "ecclesiastical dispute." (Catholic News Agency)

The St. Germain Parisian Margarita! My son made these for us yestertoday and they're fucking delicious. (OhSoBeautifulPaper)

