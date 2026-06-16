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MRK's avatar
MRK
4h

My favorite reply seen elsewhere to this idiocy:

"You couldn't make The Office today. This is because television is a dead medium. If they tried to make The Office today it would be named like, "The Paper" and it would have been running since 2025 on Peacock but you wouldn't have even heard of it because who has any idea what's running on "Peacock"."

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Marc's avatar
Marc
4h

Thank you Robyn for this really thoughtful (and true) piece. Just as an aside, the mention of Blazing Saddles, one of my all-time faves led to 'Mel's still with us, isn't he?......' 100 years old on the 26th. Another legendary centenarian for this otherwise benighted year.

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