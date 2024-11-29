Eat This Leftover Stuffing Strata For Every Meal For The Rest Of Your Life Or Until It Is Gone
The most delicious way to eat every scrap of those leftovers. Thank us later!
[Editrix's note: I made this last year, and the year before that, and ate it for every meal until all the components were gone. It is absolutely delicious, and I don't even particularly like Thanksgiving food. So have at it, and you're welcome.]
Are your Thanksgiving guests still lingering? Maybe if you feed them a hearty breakfast and tell them the leftovers are all gone, they'll get the fuck out. Regardless, this recipe is an excellent morning-time use of leftover stuffing. Strata is Latin for “breakfast casserole.” You can use either term, depending on the level of pretense you like to serve with your food. I like to go for the maximum, especially when it's a dish as simple to prepare as this one.
It’s their time, it’s their time up there. It’s our time, it’s our time, down here!
This one doesn't have any meat, but you may include leftover turkey or any kind of breakfast meat you like (and maybe your leftover stuffing has some kind of meat in it). If you had a ham on Thanksgiving, throw in a handful of ham cubes. If you want sausage or bacon in it, cook them first in a skillet and drain the fat.
You can put this together in the evening and bake it in the morning. Just remember to take it out of the fridge for a little while before you put it in the hot oven. Also remember to remove the plastic wrap before putting it in the oven.
Stuffing Strata
2 cups or so of leftover stuffing
3 eggs
1 1/2 cups of milk
Enough grated cheese to cover the casserole plus a little more (any good melting cheese will do; Swiss is a popular choice, but today we've got cheddar and a stick of string cheese)
Instructions:
Butter a casserole dish.
Beat the eggs and milk together, with a little salt and pepper.
Put the stuffing in the casserole in big chunks. Mix in the “plus a little more” of cheese.
Pour the egg and milk mixture over the stuffing. Let the stuffing soak up all that good stuff for a few minutes. Alternatively, if you're preparing this the night before, cover the dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate.
Sprinkle the cheese over the top of the casserole.
Bake in a 375 oven for about 40 minutes, until the filling is firmly set.
Enjoy with a Bloody Mary.
Yr Wonkette, like Yossarian, intends to live forever or die trying. Help us do that by donating! Your contributions are the thing that keeps us going!
You made a recipe with...eggs?
What's going on around here? Hasn't anyone told you how expensive eggs are these days? Last I checked people were rioting in the streets over eggs. Eggs are delivered to supermarkets in armored trucks escorted by squads of armed mercenaries from South Africa. This nation is on the brink of an egg war with both Canada and Mexico because of the Egg Shortage that began when Joe Biden raised the price for a dozen eggs to $37.49 by Executive Order on January 21, 2020
Over in Europe they are LAUGHING AT US because people are shot dead over eggs every day. Black market eggs are being exchanged for sex slaves! The once mildly wealthy egg cartels in Scandinavia, who trembled with fear when Trump was President, now have massive fleets of Russian surplus submarines bringing illicit eggs into America and taking our sex slaves back to Denmark and Norway.
And here you are cooking with eggs and laughing at the rest of us who can't even afford to rub two discarded egg shells together!
𝐀 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐫𝐬. 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢-𝐰𝐨𝐤𝐞 𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐝
𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝐵𝑜𝑜𝑡𝑠 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑚𝑒𝑟𝑐𝑖𝑎𝑙 𝑝𝑜𝑟𝑡𝑟𝑎𝑦𝑠 𝑀𝑟𝑠. 𝐶𝑙𝑎𝑢𝑠 𝑎𝑠 𝑎𝑛 𝑒𝑙𝑒𝑔𝑎𝑛𝑡 𝐵𝑙𝑎𝑐𝑘 𝑤𝑜𝑚𝑎𝑛 𝑤ℎ𝑜 𝑟𝑢𝑛𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑟𝑜𝑜𝑠𝑡 𝑎𝑠 ℎ𝑒𝑟 ℎ𝑢𝑠𝑏𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑠 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑓𝑒𝑒𝑡 𝑢𝑝 𝑏𝑦 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑓𝑖𝑟𝑒.
The war on “wokeness” has crept down the chimney and into the season of wonder and light, with right-wingers causing a spat over a British Christmas commercial that portrays Mrs. Claus as an elegant Black woman who runs the roost as her husband rests with his feet up by the fire.
In case you haven’t seen this ad for the company Boots, a massive health and beauty retailer known for extravagantly produced Christmas ads, let me explain. This year’s commercial, called “Making Magic,” takes the viewers inside Santa’s workshop, with a quick pit stop in Santa’s home chalet. Mrs. Claus, portrayed by Adjoa Andoh, known for her role as Lady Danbury in the Netflix romance series “Bridgerton,” stomps through the door to see her husband snoozing in his red suit.
https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/msnbc-opinion/boots-uk-black-mrs-claus-ad-rcna182097