For this afternoon's "end of days" post, we have something genuinely nice!

Eddie Izzard is running for British Congress (we know it is called something different in the United Kingdom, like the "Pip Pip Argumentating Circle" or something) and she has the most delightful announcement video ever.

“Labour ideals of fairness and equality have been at the core of my life. I’m standing to be the next Labour MP for Sheffield Central to support the city that has supported me. Please join me, in taking on this great challenge. https: //t.co/aVjaLLga9L For Sheffield. For Labour.” — Eddie Izzard for Sheffield Central (@Eddie Izzard for Sheffield Central) 1665487803

To get this out of the way, if you did not hear the news last year, Izzard, who had always cross-dressed and/or been gender-fluid in some form or another for all her public life, officially came out as trans, said she was using "she/her" pronouns, and said she wanted “to be based in girl mode from now on." She added, "One life. Live it well."

And really, she has! She's one of the most kickass standup comedians on earth, she speaks a thousand languages, she runs marathons, and ... oh yeah, she's trans! In fact that's how she ends the announcement video above. "Oh yes, and I happen to be trans!" That's after two solid minutes of explaining why she believes she's the best person to be the new Labour MP for Sheffield.

Any of you fuckin' squares out there have a problem with that?

Of course, there are people who do. Some of the Twitter posts are garbage, and also there's a LOT of British politics in there, which is fair enough, considering how we are talking about British politics. Those tweets are pretty easy to tell apart from the TERFs and the rightwing haters and the rightwing hater TERFs.

Some of the replies, on the other hand, are from Russell Crowe.

“Fantastic. Go on Eddie. No brighter mind, no bigger heart. What an amazing opportunity for Sheffield.” — Russell Crowe (@Russell Crowe) 1665523377

As Pink News in the UK reports, a lot of the reactions are overwhelming kindness and people telling the haters to take a fucking seat. This quote about shitty statements from anti-trans groups amused us:

“They’ll all be like ‘would you share a changing room with Eddie Izzard’, and most people will answer ‘do you think she’d sign an autograph if I asked nicely?'”

Heh.

Here are some politics words from Izzard. You won't understand them unless you are a subject of the King, probably:

In a message on her campaign website, Izzard wrote that she wanted to “support the city that has supported me” as well as “take the fight to the Tories and get Keir Starmer into No 10”.



“When I’m faced with a challenge, I work my hardest to deliver,” she wrote.



“This next challenge is the most important of my life and I need your help.”



Izzard added that Sheffield was “being held back” after 12 years of the Conservatives in power.



“A Labour government will embolden Sheffield to achieve its true potential and I believe I am the right person to build on Paul Blomfield’s tireless work for this city,” she said.

Yeah fuck yeah Keir Starmer and all that. Cheerio, Paul Blomfield.

Anyway, the election is in 2024. (Or sooner, if snap elections are called. The UK works different from US America.)

We don't know if Izzard is actually the best person for the role, since we do not even fancy ourselves to be an expert on British politics. (Although we're probably about halfway there since we just used "fancy" as a verb, innit?) That will have to be sorted during the campaign. ("Sorted.")

But we think all this is pretty cool. So, you know, put a flag in it or whatever.

Oh wait no! Do not put a flag in it! That is not how we claim territories or seats in Britain Congress! That is not democracy at all .

Anyway, now you know this is happening, so OPEN THREAD!

