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MORAL HIGH GROUND TUESDAY! We fucking hate Sarah Huckabee Sanders, always have, always will. She is a Christian supremacist bigot, a vile human being and a liar. She is also probably running for president. So get ready for that. Come over and read and share and subscribe! [The Moral High Ground]

Oh golly here come even more scary reports that Iran is hatching plans to do dirty bombs to DC, right when certain people are trying to scare President Poop Pants into bombing Iran some more. Convenient! [CNN]

More elections having consequences: Can’t wait for incoming Texas Governor Gina Hinojosa to fire the ass of the creep Christian nationalist who’s been in charge of Texas schools! [Texas Tribune]

Homeland Security Secretary Plumbercrack McGee says nobody’s getting fired for their weekend of air travel fuckups. Sorry if you were dumb enough to think they’d take responsibility! [The Hill]

Even the Wall Street Journal editorial board seems to understand that Donald Trump’s not interested in doing anything regarding Russia that doesn’t involve licking Putin’s crack. [Wall Street Journal]

Trump is very upset over the raging fake news liberals at … [checks notes] … Bari Weiss’s 60 Minutes. [Daily Beast]

Also very upset that anybody would suggest that it’s his fault that he’s too busy focused on building tacky monuments to himself than he is to actually fixing the broken country he’s presiding over:

Related: JD Vance says we could fund the FAA and the planes wouldn’t fall out of the sky if only Democrats weren’t so obsessed with men in women’s sports. Yes, if Democrats weren’t the ones obsessed with that. Democrats. Probably also could fix it if all those Haitian immigrants weren’t buying luxury penthouses and taking everybody’s dogs and cats up there. [Yahoo News / JoeMyGod]

Stephen Miller’s biographer Jean Guerrero on how she thinks his next step is to wage his pathetic little man reject war on not just immigrants and other marginalized people, but the allies of those people — because those are the people he thinks of as race and class traitors.

“He’s always been driven by a desire to inflame and antagonize and horrify, from the time that he was a teenager to today. If there’s any restraint at all, it’ll be on the performative nature of the cruelty and maybe shifting towards a more performative nature on the war on the allies of immigrants and trying to characterize anyone who fights for social justice, not just for immigrants, as domestic terrorists. I think that is the war that Stephen Miller has been dying to fight for a very long time. “I think Miller is going to do this in collaboration with surveillance companies and the tech billionaires that he and Trump have decided to align themselves with. They’re going to continue to attack the right to privacy and the right to free speech. He’s always trying to find the most creative ways to target and terrorize and torture the communities that he despises. And among them are not only immigrants, but the allies, the citizen allies of immigrants and people who are marginalized.

Damaged sickos like Stephen Miller always hate those they consider traitors to the in-group the very most. [JoeMyGod]

Is Kanye West locking people up in Wyoming and forcing them to write Bible operas? [Courthouse News]

Grammy nominations are out and we have a prediction: if Rosalía wins for album of the year (she is the second-most nominated artist), there is going to be a weapons-grade meltdown from the usual suspects about how it should have rightly gone to the woman who sings the Texas song that no liberal has ever heard, as opposed to an UNAMERICAN SPANISH LADY. [Grammy]

Here is UNAMERICAN SPANISH LADY at the Latin Grammys the other day, kicking ass:

More stories when we write some!

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