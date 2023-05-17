Breaking news: Elon Musk is one creepy ass fucker, and his brain seems to our non-medically trained eye like it's atrophying. He continues to hurtle down that path he's been on of late, the one that's had him this week expounding on this one Jewish guy he really hates, who reminds him of Magneto, and who "hates humanity." (When the Anti-Defamation League criticized his comments about George Soros, Musk tweeted that the ADL should "drop the A.")

Then there was this disturbing interview Musk did with CNBC last night, where he angrily denied that the white supremacist Allen, Texas, mass shooter was a white supremacist. Why? Because we guess for some reason Musk really feels the need to fight for that lie.

Watch this weird fuckin' thing. Notice how mad he gets when he says "It's bullshit." Note how easily this thin-skinned baby gets upset at the lightest pushback. And let us tell you, the pushback from the CNBC interviewer was light.

“Musk doubles down on his claims that there's no evidence the Allen, Texas mall shooter had white supremacist beliefs, and that @bellingcat "does psy-ops" professionally.” — nikki mccann ramírez (@nikki mccann ramírez) 1684278032

Talking about the man who blew children's heads off in the mall in Texas, Elon said conspiracy theory words that make Marjorie Taylor Greene's Jewish Space Lasers sound coherent. He said the shooting was "incorrectly ascribed" as a "white supremacist action." ( It is undisputed that the dude was a white supremacist Nazi. He had Nazi tattoos.)

Elon said the evidence was "some obscure Russian website that nobody's ever heard of, that had no followers." Elon -- who owns a social media website -- should theoretically be smart enough to talk about a large Russian social media network that's kind of like MySpace without sounding like your great grandmother asking if you can help her change the Google, but here we are. (For easy explanations of where the killer's profile was found, click here, on the internet. )

Smirking like he had solved a very confusing case, he said that Bellingcat, the site that tracked down the shooter's social media, specializes in "psy-ops." (That is not quite correct. Also the New York Times found the profile first.)

Hims is a very pissy boy! Look how mad!

“I’m saying I thought that ascribing it to white supremacy was bullshit. And that the information for that came from an obscure Russian website and was somehow magically found by Bellingcat, which is a company that does psyops.”

Apartheid Karen so mad!

The CNBC reporter said "right" a couple times, which sounded like he was affirming that Bellingcat is "psyops." But then he clarified that it was just because had no fucking idea what Elon was talking about. (It is good to do research before you do interviews, #journalismtip.) That's when Elon got mad and said it was BULLSHIT, man, it was BULLSHIT!

So angry.

We guess it is between Elon and his god why he is so obsessed with defending the Allen shooter from charges of white supremacy, but we bet that god is white.

Later in the same interview, the CNBC interviewer tried to ask why and how Elon decides to spill his (dumbfucking moron) opinions on the internet. He referenced the comments about George Soros, which Elon said he stands by.

Elon of course responded, "freedom of speech."

The interviewer said he didn't think Elon is an anti-Semite. Elon said he's a "pro-Semite,' if anything."

But the question he was winding up to was "Do your tweets hurt the company?" (Tesla, not Twitter. This was after Tesla's annual meeting.) Or could they hurt advertising on Twitter? Could incoming CEO Linda Yaccarino ever come to him and say "You gotta stop, man?"

And Elon got the stupidest fucking look on his face for 13 entire seconds, and then shared an inane quote from The Princess Bride about how much he doesn't care, which in this context, came off pretty much as I HATE YOU, YOU'RE NOT MY REAL DAD!

"I'll say what I want to say. If the consequence of that is losing money, so be it."

Twitter is a private company, so we guess Elon is free to run it into the ground. But doesn't that quote right there fly in the face of Elon's fiduciary duty to the shareholders of Tesla, which is publicly traded?

“"i’ll say what i want to say, and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it.” - powerful elon musk statement on china, i mean on shitposting on twitter ” — ian bremmer (@ian bremmer) 1684321672

Some weird fuckin' shit, man.

AFTER THAT, Elon had this exchange with the interviewer, again about the Allen shooter:

FABER: There’s no proof, by the way, that he was not [a white supremacist]



MUSK: I would say that there’s no proof that he is.



FABER;And that’s a debate you want to get into on Twitter?



MUSK: Yes. Because we should not be ascribing things to white supremacy if it is false.

Yep, between Elon and his god.

OPEN THREAD.

