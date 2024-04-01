Heard a joke.

Not only is today the day after Transgender Day of Visibility (AND NOTHING ELSE HAPPENED YESTERDAY), today is April Fools’ Day, the one where very funny people make very funny jokes.

Elon Musk has participated in Joke Day, because he is a normal guy who likes to have fun and joke around.

“Excited to join Disney as their Chief DEI Officer,” tweeted Elon, on Twitter, because “DEI” is a thing normal people make fun of and talk about all the time.

“Can’t wait to work with Bob Iger & Kathleen Kennedy to make their content MORE woke!” tweeted Elon, because LOL!

“Even the linguini,” he added at the end, because we don’t know why.

You could tell Elon was just having a bit of fun because the “Elon Musk Parody” account, which some people think is really Elon — another thing that would be very funny! — replied, “Sorry guys, posted this from the wrong account,” and Elon replied back with the laughing until crying emoji, which is the international symbol for funny thick-skinned guys who not only can dish it out but who can also take it.

No need to do any more April Fools’ Jokes, everyone. Elon has taken care of it.

Apropos of nothing, have y’all seen that viral status going around Facebook about “I was today years old when I found out people are calling the Cybertruck the Incel Camino and I may never stop laughing?”

Speaking of jokes.

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?