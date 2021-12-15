Elon Musk, Time magazine’s least deserving man of the year, got into it on Twitter with Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has the controversial opinion that he should pay taxes and otherwise contribute positively to society.



Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else.https: //www.bostonglobe.com/2021/12/13/business/elon-musk-named-times-person-year/ … — Elizabeth Warren (@Elizabeth Warren) 1639409443

Warren tweeted: "Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else.”

Musk has a financial worth of $297 billion. He paid nothing in federal income tax in 2018. He doesn’t take a salary as CEO of Tesla as part of his ongoing effort to avoid taxes. However, this year, he’s looking at a tax bill of $15 billion on $28 billion in stock options. He can’t catch a break unless you count all of them.

Billionaire Americans have the entire Republican Party plus at least two Democrats looking out for their interests, so Musk can afford to chill, especially since he’s still a billionaire many times over even after his tax bill. However, in response to Warren’s tweet, Musk shared a Fox News column from 2019 denouncing Warren for having claimed Native American heritage at one point in her life. (Conservatives generally oppose cancel culture and judging people’s past actions by today’s “woke” standards, but they’ll make an exception if it means calling Warren “Pocahontas.” ) Musk tweeted: “Stop projecting!” but that’s makes no sense. Warrenactually pays taxes.

Continuing his Twitter tantrum, Musk wrote: “Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen."



Twitter

You’re probably thinking, “Wait, Senator Warren’s name isn’t Karen. That’s not even close.” However, it seems as if Musk is the one projecting. As we all know from the past couple of years, a "Karen" is a white woman who throws her weight around to get people fired or arrested, depending on the level of her bloodlust and the day. According to Urban Dictionary, in what strikes us as a pretty odd definition, “Karen” is a “middle-aged woman, typically blonde, [who] makes solutions to others' problems an inconvenience to her although she isn't even remotely affected.” Warren has offered solutions to working people’s problems and Musk is the one acting out like he was asked to wear a mask at a suburban Whole Foods.

Of course, Musk isn’t blonde or a woman, which reveals the whole problem with how “Karen” is currently used. It’s become a catch-all term for any woman a man doesn’t like, especially if she’s asserting herself. If a woman asks a man to wear a mask indoors (as the law requires), she’s called a “Karen.” If a woman on Twitter suggests that Democrats should hurry up and pass voting rights legislation, very clever men will dismiss her as a “Karen” who's “calling the manager.”

The “manager” is almost always a more powerful white man, and we all know that Musk has the numbers of countless powerful white “managers" on speed dial. He’s not exactly punching up.

Musk reinforced what “Karen” has become when he tweeted: “You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason.”



Twitter

So, like, 98.9 percent of the time no one’s mother is angry and yelling without cause. Musk is 50 but lacks the maturity and self-awareness to recall his childhood and realize that he and his friend were fucking annoying and probably driving that poor woman crazy. Political pundits claimed that men wouldn’t vote for Hillary Clinton because she “reminded them of their nagging wives.” This is the same mentality.

When Elon Musk, a literal comic book supervillain, calls a woman “Karen,” that means we all need to stop now. It’s over. “Karen" is yet another thing white men ruined, like the song "Tutti Frutti" and the New World (which was only “new" to them).

Don’t worry. We’ll continue dragging racist white women, but we’ll move on to treating them like individual terrible people and not a single dehumanizing term.

