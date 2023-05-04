Has anybody out there in TV land noticed that now, if you hover over a blue checkmark on Twitter, it simply says "This account is verified"? Which tells you absolutely nothing . But on top of the dwindling numbers of paid blue checks, Elon also gave them back to some people with over a million followers, some dead people, and some people he wanted to troll, so we guess it became untenable for Musk's platform to lie to people and falsely accuse celebrities and dead people of giving him eight dollars a month.

ICYMI this week, Elon's new pathetic whiny ass titty manbaby thing is to threaten NPR that if they don't start tweeting again, he's going to take their account and give it to a whole different NPR (somebody named "Neil Patrick Rimjob" probably, if we had to guess). This follows his pathetic whiny ass titty manbaby thing with falsely labeling NPR as state media, which is what led them to stop tweeting in the first place.

But now he wants them to come back! He didn't mean actually leave! Waaaaaaaaah Elon is upset! His abusive and controlling predator behavior isn't working on the people with the pledge drives and the tote bags and everybody is making fun of him again! Waaaaaaaaaah!

Elon made the threats in emails to an NPR reporter, who promptly wrote about it:

Elon Musk has threatened to reassign NPR's Twitter account to "another company."



In a series of emails sent to this reporter, Musk said he would transfer the network's main account on Twitter, under the @NPR handle, to another organization or person. The idea shocked even longtime observers of Musk's spur-of-the-moment and erratic leadership style.

They must not be familiar with how business geniuses think.

In an unprompted Tuesday email, Musk wrote: "So is NPR going to start posting on Twitter again, or should we reassign @NPR to another company?"



Under Twitter's terms of service, an account's inactivity is based on logging in, not tweeting. Those rules state that an account must be logged into at least every 30 days, and that "prolonged inactivity" can result in it being permanently removed.



Musk did not answer when asked whether he planned to change the platform's definition of inactivity and he declined to say what prompted his new questions about NPR's lack of participation on Twitter.

Well because we imagine he hadn't thought that far ahead yet.

"Our policy is to recycle handles that are definitively dormant," Musk wrote in another email. "Same policy applies to all accounts. No special treatment for NPR."

Right, you betcha.

At one point this week we noticed that you couldn't even click on the link to that article from Twitter. Perhaps it was just a glitch.

Given how easily amused Elon is, we are having a hard time imagining that he has not spent at least some portion of this week holed up in his office coming up with all the "funny" word combos he could think of that have the initials "NPR," and holding his sides laughing at all the "P" phrases he makes up that include "Pubes" or "Pubic."

Nerdhead Pube Rocket! LOLOL he likes that one.

Nervous Pubic Rigatoni! LOLOL he said a "pube" word again!

No Pubic Remorse! LOLOL just kidding, on second thought, this is actually a far higher level comedic project than Elon is capable of. We know it because he's already tried to dabble in the dark arts of making hilarious jokes with the letters N, P and R:

Musk, whose statements to reporters are regularly laced with jokes, insults or attempts at trolling, responded sarcastically when asked who would potentially take over NPR's Twitter account.



"National Pumpkin Radio," Musk wrote, adding a fire emoji and a laughing emoji to describe the content of the fictional gourd-themed broadcaster. "NPR isn't tagged as government-funded anymore, so what's the beef?"

Wow. The fire emoji and the laughing emoji and everything.

In an email sent at 2: 19 a.m. EST after the story was originally published, Musk wrote a message without any text in the body but with this subject line: "You suck."

Sweet Jesus.

Reckon it's time for Elon to get back to what he's really good at, which is apparently making rockets go boom in sky and cars go smash in road, and maybe focus less on making bird website become dead bird while all the cool kids are begging for BlueSky invites.

Just an idea. Take it or leave it.

We are obviously not a certified business genius like Elon Musk.

Nighttime Penis Ripples!

LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO comedy jokes are easy.

[ NPR ]

