It is hard to imagine why Elon Musk's tweets aren't getting as many likes these days, besides how he sucks and he's obnoxious man baby troll with severe divorced dad little man syndrome and he's running Twitter into the ground and spreading Russian propaganda, and smearing innocent former Twitter execs as pedophiles, and putting them and other former employees in danger, and charging stupid people eight bucks a month for fake, meaningless "verifications," and forcing this garbage "For You" tab on people, which shows them not the fucking people they actually follow, but instead a carefully curated selection of the vilest rightwing fascists in the country, because he has some dumbass belief that Twitter users should be required to read "the other side."

God, we could keep typing that run-on sentence forever. And we imagine a lot of Tesla investors could too.

There's the thing where he's letting Nazis and every other insurrectionist back on Twitter, which is making it a more miserable place by the day.

There's also the simple fact that, we guess because of the dumbfuck's brilliant innovations, everybody's engagement seems to be down, including all his rightwing buddies. Maybe that's affecting him too.

But anyway, Elon fired a top engineer because they told him the hard truth that maybe his engagement is going down because people don't like him anymore. Tech reporters Zoë Schiffer and Casey Newton report at Platformer that Elon called a meeting on Tuesday literally just to talk about his tweet engagement.

“This is ridiculous,” he said, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the meeting. “I have more than 100 million followers, and I’m only getting tens of thousands of impressions.”

Schiffer and Newton report that this engineer — "one of the company's two remaining principal engineers" — spoke up and said hey, you know, maybe people are tired of you. ThinSkin McPoopySads did not like that:

“You’re fired, you’re fired,” Musk told the engineer.

We are not laughing because of what happened to this engineer. We are laughing because Jesus Christ, how pathetic.

Schiffer and Newton are not sharing the now former engineer's name because of how Musk unleashes his foul hordes on people. (You know, like Yoel Roth. )

The reporters note that the new view counts on tweets aren't showing how "alive" Twitter is, like Elon was pretty sure it would, but actually how limited the reach of most tweets is. They also mention how the app falls apart all the time, which probably contributes to fewer likes.

Don't worry, though, Elon's got his priorities straight and will fix it:

Dissatisfied with engineers’ work so far, Musk has instructed employees to track how many times each of his tweets are recommended, according to one current worker.

What do you do for a job? You count up how popular Elon Musk's tweets are? That's cool.

It's just going awesome over there at Twitter HQ:

“We haven’t seen much in the way of longer term, cogent strategy,” one employee said. “Most of our time is dedicated to three main areas: putting out fires (mostly caused by firing the wrong people and trying to recover from that), performing impossible tasks, and ‘improving efficiency’ without clear guidelines of what the expected end results are. We mostly move from dumpster fire to dumpster fire, from my perspective.”



Musk’s product feedback, which comes largely from replies to his tweets, often baffles his workers.



“There’s times he’s just awake late at night and says all sorts of things that don’t make sense,” one employee said. “And then he’ll come to us and be like, ‘this one person says they can’t do this one thing on the platform,’ and then we have to run around chasing some outlier use case for one person. It doesn’t make any sense.”

Who could have predicted that staying up all night reading comment cards from "Catturd" wouldn't redound to the company's benefit?



Oh well, what do we know, we are just a cussy blogger.

