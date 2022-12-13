Elon Musk randomly tweeted last weekend, "My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci," which aren't even pronouns, but who cares about grammar when you can make a senseless dig at trans people? He put the Fauci-bashing chocolate into the transphobic peanut butter. Marjorie Taylor Greene, an actual member of Congress, responded, "I affirm your pronouns Elon." Hey, when the single worst person on Earth agrees with him, it's no wonder Musk is greeted with boo-shaped applause whenever he ventures out in public.

Serious people informed this very unserious person that Dr. Anthony Fauci hasn't committed any actual crimes that would warrant prosecution — unlike, say, turning your corporate office into a flophouse sweat shop. Former astronaut Scott Kelly, brother of the Arizona senator who's not an asshole, politely asked Musk,"Please don’t mock and promote hate toward already marginalized and at-risk-of-violence members of the #LGBTQ + community. They are real people with real feelings. Furthermore, Dr Fauci is a dedicated public servant whose sole motivation was saving lives."

PREVIOUSLY:

Everybody Hates Elon Musk



Elon Musk Begs Elton John To Stay On Twitter, Don't Go Breakin' His Heart



Good Thing Twitter Is Politically Unbiased Now

Musk should've responded, "Gosh, you're right, Batman. Guess that was a pretty dumb thing to say," but he's not Burt Ward's Robin from the 1966 "Batman" TV series. Instead, the cut-rate Penguin squawked, "I strongly disagree. Forcing your pronouns upon others when they didn’t ask, and implicitly ostracizing those who don’t, is neither good nor kind to anyone. As for Fauci, he lied to Congress and funded gain-of-function research that killed millions of people. Not awesome imo."

Obviously, trans people aren't ostracizing and oppressing this overgrown baby just because they request the most basic level of respect. Somehow, the mainstream media struggles to label Musk's politics when his rightwing victimization complex is on constant display.

I feel a little gross even repeating his comments about Dr. Fauci, because they're so packed with libel. Lying to Congress is a crime, and Musk hurls this accusation without evidence. He states as if it's proven fact that Dr. Fauci "funded gain-of-function research that killed millions of people." This is a debunked far-right conspiracy theory.

By the way, Musk is the same the brain genius who tweeted this on March 19, 2020: "Based on current trends, probably close to zero new cases in US too by end of April." The United States would report more than 1 million cases and 57,000 deaths by the end of April 2020.

“@PPathole Based on current trends, probably close to zero new cases in US too by end of April” — Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1584653644

Dr. Fauci tried his damnedest to keep Americans alive, while Republicans, especially Donald Trump, downplayed or outright ignored the pandemic for political gain. Rightwingers prefer to blame Dr. Fauci for the needless suffering. The White House denounced Musk's remarks as "disgusting," "incredibly dangerous," and "divorced from reality." Musk definitely personifies the change he wants to see in the Twitter world.

Tuesday, when asked about Musk's Twitter trolling, Dr. Fauci told reporter Max Kozlov from Nature magazine, “I don’t pay attention to that, Max, and I don’t even feel I need to respond ... A lot of that stuff is just a cesspool of misinformation, and I don’t waste a minute worrying about it.”

We admire the good doctor's gumption, but unfortunately, Musk and Greene's Super Villain Team Up is a deranged preview of the distracting sideshow and outright persecution Dr. Fauci will endure next year.

[ Forbes ]

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter if it still exists.

Subscribe to the Wonkette YouTube Channel for nifty video content!

Look at our pretty photos on Instagram!

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?