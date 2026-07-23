Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
39m

Harry is a good kitty even with that cattitude, he makes me laugh and loves to snuggle on my chest and purr.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-299862383?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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President Rufus T. Superfly's avatar
President Rufus T. Superfly
2h

You have not fully appreciated the Odyssey until you've heard it in the original Klingon.

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