Newsmax host Emerald Robinson has been suspended from her job at Newsmax after tweeting out the bizarre (but unfortunately common these days) conspiracy theory that mad scientists or Bill Gates or Satan himself put a substance called "Luciferase" in the vaccines for the purpose of "tracking" people, which somehow factors into the Apocalypse.



In a tweet that has since been deleted by Twitter, Robinson wrote, "Dear Christians: the vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called Luciferase so that you can be tracked. Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends." The tweet she quote- tweeted read "The Moderna vaccine DOES contain Luciferase."

The Moderna vaccine, of course, does not contain Luciferase and neither do any of the other vaccines.

Via Reuters:

A fact sheet on the FDA's website here discloses the ingredients in the vaccine. It includes mRNA, lipids, cholesterol, 1,2-distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine, tromethamine, tromethamine hydrochloride, acetic acid, sodium acetate, and sucrose.



It does not list luciferin, an organic compound that produces light through oxidation ( here ), in its ingredients, or mention anything about a "a 66.6 solution," as the posts claim.



Moreover, none of the other available vaccines, manufactured by Pfizer, Janssen and AstraZeneca, contain luciferin, according to ingredients lists seen here , here and here .

What's happening here is that Robinson and others who are not all that swift are taking bits and pieces of information and patching them back together to create a narrative that they find appealing and which they very much want to be true.They want to believe a whole ass cabal is out there creating viruses and vaccines and going to various other elaborate (but clearly Satanic) measures just for the sheer pleasure of tracking them, because of how very fascinating they are. They also want to feel righteous and holy while getting to do something as unbelievably selfish as not getting a life-saving vaccine and dooming us all to years and years of pandemic life.



Luciferin is the organic compound that makes fireflies glow. It was isolated by scientists recently and used, quite openly, in COVID research . No one was hiding this, it was fairly well publicized. It was not, however, put into the vaccines.

Apparently even Robinson's bosses at Newsmax were capable of understanding this.

Via The Daily Beast:

A Newsmax spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast that the network is "currently reviewing the posts and during that period Ms. Robinson will not be on the air but continue with duties for the network."



Several Newsmax staffers cheered on the decision to bench Robinson. "It's really buzzing the newsroom," one current employee told The Daily Beast. "I think it's a good idea. If we are going to be viewed as a news organization, we have to act like one." Another staffer agreed that sidelining the reporter was "probably was the safe thing to do," as "it was a stupid thing to tweet."

When even Newsmax says you have gone too far, you have probably gone too far.

In a far-too-long essay on her Substack, Robinson expressed shock and dismay that she was the only "journalist" capable of doing the work of figuring out that the vaccine contains Luciferin or Luciferase (it doesn't) and putting it together that this is obviously a plot to track us all and prevent us from being able to buy or sell without Satan's special vaccine marker (it isn't).

Under the cover of vaccinating people, we are really preparing to tag and track people. The once free nations of the West are testing a new authoritarian system of total control under the guise of public health. Just look at Australia or New Zealand or Canada or Italy to see how basic civil rights have been suspended indefinitely and a pseudo-medical tyranny has been installed. The Great Reset is being implemented with the lie that it's all about "protecting your health." Our military and intelligence agencies are not confronting China — they're copying China. A totalitarian nightmare is being imported into free countries through surveillance technologies.



You don't have to be a Christian to understand that such technology will be used to build a global surveillance state. The vaccine mandates have already led to vaccine passports. The vaccine passports are basically QR codes to track you by connecting to your smartphone. This will inevitably lead very soon to biometric ID embedded into your body. You won't be able to enter restaurants or buy groceries or go to work without it. As the Bible says: no one will be able to buy or sell anything except those that have the mark. You will know the mark by its name, which is the name of the beast: the enemy of all mankind who, before he fell, was an angel of light named Lucifer. That's why "Luciferase" should send a chill down your spine.

Unless, of course, you are capable of looking up what Luciferase actually is.

It seems worth noting that even the most extremely literal Christians believe the earth is 6,000 years old, and yet the Latin language is only about 2,800 years old. Lucifer is a latin word meaning "light bringer," it is not the literal name of Satan, it's not like God created Lucifer and was like "Oh hey, gonna name you this Latin word that doesn't exist yet." This is not a chicken and egg situation. We know which came first, and it is "Lucifer" meaning "light bringer" and not "Lucifer" meaning "Satan's birth name."

Since Emerald Robinson is now looking for a new job, we'd like to help her out by dropping her host reel from 2014, which is ... well, it is something.



www.youtube.com

The end.

