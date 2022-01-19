We don’t much care for Democratic Senator Joe Manchin around these parts, but he at least bothers to regularly greet the public and insult our intelligence. Kyrsten Sinema, the Senate’s most useless Democrat, is like the Greta Garbo of obstruction. She doesn't often publicly engage with her colleagues or her own constituents, but she will stab President Joe Biden in the back with a self-serving speech on the Senate floor.

During a Democratic caucus meeting Tuesday, Manchin stood his ground on the filibuster. He insisted this week he’s never once considered changing the rules, although there’s plenty of evidence that he has. Manchin’s annoying, but at least he was present. He asked questions at the meeting and clarified his filibuster worship. Meanwhile, according to CNN’s Manu Raju, Sinema "was not physically present but participated on the phone and didn’t speak."

Sen. Joe Manchin asked questions at the Dems’ caucus meeting, and several Democrats sought to “clarify” his view about the historic use of the filibuster, per source Sen. Sinema was not physically present but participated on the phone and didn’t speak — Manu Raju (@Manu Raju) 1642547945

It’s quite the parlor trick to “participate” in a phone call without speaking. This usually means you’ve put yourself on mute while you do literally anything else. Perhaps she had a good reason to be absent, but would it have killed her to show up in person for a caucus meeting about this key issue? A natural disaster didn’t hit Arizona or anything. It literally appears she just phoned it in. This looks like more of the casual contempt she shows members of her own party, the kind she believes makes her a “maverick” like the late John McCain and not just an asshole. (McCain was an asshole at times but he was also a loyal Republican.)

Decent people have had enough of Sinema’s antics. Emily’s List, which helps elect Democratic women who support abortion rights, was a major supporter of Sinema’s 2018 campaign, but the political action committee’s president, Laphonza Butler, officially cut ties with the senator in a scathing statement.

Sen. Sinema’s decision to reject the voices of allies, partners and constituents who believe the importance of voting rights outweighs that of an arcane process means she will find herself standing alone in the next election… If Sen. Sinema can not support a path forward for the passage of this legislation, we believe she undermines the foundations of our democracy, her own path to victory and also the mission of Emily’s List, and we will be unable to endorse her moving forward.

Butler calls out Sinema’s “own path to victory,” a reminder that Republican Martha McSally carried white voters by eight points. She would’ve easily won if not for the 68 percent of Arizona’s minority voters who supported Sinema, some of whom seem to now regret it. She’s barely lifted a middle fingerto defend their voting rights from Republican legislation that an appeals court said had a “discriminatory impact on Native American, Hispanic and Black voters in Arizona.” (Naturally, the Trumped-up Supreme Court disagreed.)

Tuesday, the abortion rights group NARAL tweeted its intention to only support pro-democracy candidates.

The freedom to vote is a fundamental freedom—inextricably linked to reproductive freedom. NARAL’s commitment to voting rights is unwavering. We won’t endorse any senators who don’t support changing the Senate rules to pass the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act. — NARAL (@NARAL) 1642549620

NARAL’s stance is both moral and practical. Arizona Republicans have introduced an abortion ban modeled after Texas’s fugitive uterus law. It’s the exact opposite of what most Arizonians want, but despite Sinema’s weepy speeches and warnings about political extremism, that’s what exactly happens when Republicans fix things so they’ll never lose a fair election again. The filibuster services radicalism and minority rule. That’s probably why so many GOP donors have shoveled money to Sinema over the past year.

She’s their tool.

