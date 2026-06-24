Trump stands by himself at G7 while everyone moves on without him. Screengrab, this video.

Hey, know that thing where Donald Trump is always patting himself on his distended testicles, telling himself that before he came along America was “dead,” but now it’s “hot” again? (Maybe it’s hot like open wounds get hot as blood rushes to the region to try to repair the damage.)

Well, we have two winning numbers to share, and they are that Trump himself is more hated, loathed, and mocked than ever, and so is America.

USA! USA! USA!

This poll from the American Research Group (ARG) has Trump’s approval rating at a mere 30 percent, a record low for a man who’s known for them. In May it was 31 percent. His disapproval sits at 66. It’s even worse when they start asking specific questions like what do voters think of his job on the economy. There, only 26 percent of Americans approve. (Which suggests four percent of Americans are like “well, he’s skullfucking the economy like a loser, but I reckon I still like the guy!”)

Fully 70 percent disapprove of his handling of the economy.

Only seven (seven!) percent of Americans think the country’s economy is going to get better in the next year.

NJ.com does note that this poll shows some lower numbers than other recent polls, which show Trump with comparatively respectable approval numbers like “38” and “36.” But considering what a shit-awful job Trump is doing and what a shit-awful pathetic loser he is, will it be long before everybody’s polls are showing him at 30 or below?

Then there’s the world’s opinion of the US. Damn.

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A new 36-country survey from Pew Research finds the obvious result, that under Trump the United States of America is more hated and distrusted than ever. Overall among all these countries, 37 percent have a positive opinion of the US, vs. 57 percent who don’t. Overall, only 23 percent have any confidence in loser Trump, and 76 percent don’t. (Not a lot of “I don’t know” answers there!)

Here is a graphic from the pollsters, it’s interesting to see how people in 36 other countries rate how the Trump regime is treating its own people and their personal freedoms:

Pew provides more topline findings:

Overall ratings for the United States are also largely negative. Favorable views of the country have declined in many places over the past year, including double-digit drops in Indonesia, Italy, Nigeria, South Africa, South Korea and Turkey.

But hey, it’s not all bad!

There are seven nations in the study where a majority of adults rate the U.S. positively. The highest rating (81% favorable) comes from Israel.

Yeah, um OK. But indeed, Trump has positive approval ratings in the Philippines, Israel, Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya. Nowhere else.

Chart!

Here is the chart of countries and their favorable ratings toward the US in general, arranged by region:

And finally, a chart that shows how people’s perceptions of the Americans as reliable partners have changed since Joe Biden, spoiler, it’s precipitous declines almost everywhere:

That is absolutely phenomenal, and so completely deserved. Look at the full survey results here.

New World Cup chant: We’re dead last! We’re dead last!

But hey, did you hear they booked Kash Patel’s girlfriend to perform at one of those Freedom 250 circle jerk parties for Trump’s we mean America’s birthday?

“I was invited to sing this anthem on my own accord,” she said angrily on Twitter.

America is so back, baby!

[Pew]

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