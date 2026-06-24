Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

Caption for the headline pic...

"Out at the G7 having the time of my life with a bunch of friends. They're all just out of frame, laughing too. Especially Giorgia Meloni, who won't stop bugging me for pictures."

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

Remember when Diaper Don had Laura Trump sing for some event or another during his last go-'round? I wonder if Kash's gf will be better or worse. The bar is low, but given the other "artists" that still agree to pal around with fascists, we could be breaking records in this arena too.

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