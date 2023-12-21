Eric Adams, the New Jersey-dwelling mayor of New York, is terrible. We have written extensively about Adams being a disappointment, from the first time we got stuck with him as the consequences of ranked choice voting, to his cutting funding of schools and services so that the NYPD can have even more robotically heartless cops.

But several days ago, Adams gave interview with local New York news station PIX 11 to talk about immigration in that “I was just a Republican like right before I got elected” way Adams always does.

But the interview will go down in infamy by the way it began when Adams was asked in ONE WORD how he would recap 2023:

ADAMS: New York. This is a place where every day you wake up, you could experience everything from a plane crashing into our Trade Center to a person who’s celebrating a new business that’s open. This is a very, very complicated city. And that’s why it’s the greatest city on the globe.

First, New York is two words. It’s been that way since some colonist said “I miss York, we should name this place NEW York!!” (We assume. We’re not looking that up).

Second and most importantly, WTFuck are you talking about??!!! 9/11 is NOT a recurring event, nor is it a tourist attraction that makes New York the “greatest city.”

Adams, rightfully, received immediate mockery…

…and outright condemnation for such a ridiculously stupid statement, especially for the Mayor of New York City.

The only explanation we can come up with is that Eric Adams thinks he’s the mayor of the New York that’s in the Marvel Comics universe. Let us explain!

Marvel Comics, unlike its rival DC Comics, always prided itself in being the “world outside your window” according to the legendary Stan Lee. As Marvel Comics was headquartered in New York, many of its heroes live and stories take place in the city. From Spider-Man swinging between skyscrapers to the Fantastic Four’s headquarters (The Baxter Building) and repelling Galactus. From Daredevil fighting to protect his neighborhood of Hell’s Kitchen (also known as Clinton, a neighborhood on the West Side of Midtown Manhattan) to the Avengers living in Avenger’s Mansion/Tower in the heart of the New York or Wolverine fighting Juggernaut at a New York bar. Marvel Comics is very much a New York-centered comics universe. You might even run into Jessica Jones at a dive bar.

That is why in the aftermath of September 11th, Marvel Comics released a special issue of The Amazing Spider-Man with a very striking cover.

Amazing Spider-Man Vol 2, Issue 36

In the issue, the Marvel Universe confronts a real-world tragedy that could not be undone with a spell from Doctor Strange.

Or prevented by Captain America and the rest of the Avengers, X-Men or The Guardians of The Galaxy.

9/11 was such a solemn and universe-shattering event that even the Marvel Comics villains were affected.

Doctor Doom cried!!! Magneto once tried to hurl an entire asteroid towards Earth to destroy it. Do you realize how bad and evil something has to be to make Magneto feel bad for humanity?? When Fantastic Four villain Victor Von Doom is showing more respect for 9/11 than Eric Adams, you know Adams has hit a low point. It’s why even in Marvel Comics, Adams would never be mayor. He’d definitely lose a mayoral race to Daredevil/Spider-Man villain Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (who was Marvel New York mayor until recently), and that would be a better outcome for the city.

Now we have seen politicians everywhere use September 11th cynically, so Adams attempting to do so is not surprising. But no one will ever top NY Mayor at the time, disgraced former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani. Long before he was dubbed “America’s Mayor” by an all too fawning news media, he made the decision to place the emergency response headquarters in the World Trade Center despite being advised it was a bad idea after a previous attack on the World Trade Center. After 9/11 though, Giuliani mounted a failed Republican presidential bid but lost. Many cite his bad strategy to avoid all primaries and bank on Florida, which he then lost, but for many his career ended when then-Senator Joe Biden destroyed his public persona during a Democratic presidential debate.

“A noun, a verb, and 9/11.” If you ask us, this was the moment the universe, and news media, would forever be dispelled of the notion Rudy Giuliani was anything but a clown, and fate has not let us down.

But Eric Adams, like the stubborn assclown that he is, defended his comment by using another bad analogy:

ADAMS: The analogy of the complexity of what could happen in this city, from planes landing on our Hudson River to all the other things, that was my comment. Those who take my comments in good faith are not going to try to turn them around [...] People knew what I was saying. The city is complex.

Does Eric Adams have an obsession with aviation related disasters and why does he think this is a normal, regular occurrence?!

At this point, Eric Adams isn’t even good enough to be the fictional mayor in a Ghostbusters movie.

Hell, even the characters in the 2016 Ghostbusters movie would say Eric Adams is worse than the mayor from JAWS.

Have a week.

Want To Donate Just Once?

Follow Michael Mora on Bluesky and Threads. (If you are still on Twitter, I’m also HERE)

Share