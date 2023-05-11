Oh for Heaven's sake, what an idiot.

Eric Trump, at first : HIDEY HO, CAMPERS! I'm Eric Trump, and I'm tourin' the US and A with all my friends! Won't you come along with me and this cast of cuddly characters and we'll sing all your favorite songs and do all your favorite chants and together we'll ReAwaken America?

Rachel Maddow, earlier this week (working off reporting from Media Matters): YEAH, UM, ERIC, ABOUT THAT. Some of your friendsare actual Nazis. Not exaggerating. The kind who think the Jews killed Lincoln and that they eat children. Are those good influences on a growing boy like you?



Eric Trump, after that: I AM GOING TO SUE RACHEL MADDOW AND ANYBODY ELSE WHO SAYS I AM AN ANTI-SEMITE! I HAVE MET A JEW! I HAVE MET MY BROTHER-IN-LAW AND SISTER! I HAVE MET MY BROTHER-IN-LAW AND SISTER THE JEWS! CAN'T BE ANTISEMITIC IF YOU KNOW A JEW!



Eric Trump, yesterday, suddenly: Oh wait, you meant THOSE Nazis I was on tour with? I didn't know you meant THOSE Nazis. The ones I'm firing right now, like FIRE! FIRE! FIRE! I hate THOSE Nazis! They are definitely not going to appear at my father's resort with me! My father would be BIG MAD if I brought a Nazi around!He just hates Nazis .



Allegedly. All of this is allegedly. Including the disinviting.

Obviously what you have just seen is a dramatization, a suggestion of how things could have gone. Eric is very stupid, so we wouldn't want him to see a story about himself saying all those words and have it send his fragile brain into a tailspin.

But yeah, after threatening to sue Rachel Maddow for reporting it, Eric has curiously disinvited the Nazis from appearing with him at the event at Trump Doral. Jake Tapper reported it on CNN. He said Eric told them that when he found out these guys were Nazis, he told the ReAwaken America people to uninvite them. And he said they said it had been done.

Of course, Tapper said the ReAwaken America organizers could not confirm that these Nazis had been uninvited, and that at press time, they were still listed on the website. We just went to the website for the ReAwaken America tour and looked at the featured speakers — oh my god, talk about the literal actual anal abscess of humanity — and the shiny Nazi faces of Scott McKay and Charlie Ward sure are still there.

So it's unclear. Alan Dershowitz reported that the cancellation was legit.

There's no announcement on Eric's Twitter, though, so who knows?

If Eric indeed is getting these creeps uninvited from the tour, which happens at Trump Doral tomorrow and Saturday, we can see why Eric wouldn't want to make any big fanfare about it. As Amanda Marcotte writes here, for Republican voters, the Trumps being seen with white nationalists and Nazis is a feature, not a bug. They just might be a little bit jumpy about it right now, considering how a white nationalist Nazi guy just blew some kids' brains out in Texas.

But the last thing MAGA voters want to see is some kind of big public apology and repudiation of white supremacy and Nazism from Eric Trump. So Jake Tapper gets to whisper it to the liberals on CNN.

Maybe it's real, maybe it's not. We'll find out this weekend.

Regardless, YOU ARE ALL SUED for embarrassing Eric Trump like this.

Bet you won't do that again, Rachel Maddow .

