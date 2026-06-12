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Oh hello, it is Friday. (That is what the headline means, in non-English.) Here are some tabs!

If you haven’t subscribed to The Moral High Ground yet, now would be a pretty good time, as I am bless-your-hearting poor Mike Lee for actually thinking he won the “Are Mormons True Christians?” fight he just had with Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon. [The Moral High Ground]

Donald Trump has caved, apparently, on the Bill Pulte thing, and has nominated current SDNY chief Jay Clayton to be the permanent director of national intelligence. He is a wingnut and an election-denying lunatic. Surprise! [CNBC]

Don’t shit your pants, but it sure sounds like Todd Blanche was lying when he said the Trump administration was giving up plans to pay out the J6 terrorists and kid-touchers Trump pardoned on his first day back in office. [Atlantic]

Having a medical crisis? Trump officials would like you to consider the idea of being forced to get a loan from your health insurance company, to pay your health insurance company! Meanwhile in most of Europe today, whoever has a medical emergency can be pretty much 100 percent certain it won’t bankrupt them. [New York Times]

Trump announces concepts of a deal on Iran!

“It’s a strong memorandum of understanding that is a little conceptual, but it is something that is going to get done, and if it doesn’t get dome for any reason, which I can’t imagine not happening, they want to sign it as much as I do or more …

And they’re going to sign the concepts of a memorandum of a deal this weekend, maybe, but Trump can’t be there, because fight on White House lawn and birthday!

His dumbfuck war that he lost on the first day is never, ever ending.

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Wonkette $ machine!

Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball has moved THREE (3) Senate races toward the Democrats, and boy oh boy, they are some big moves. Mary Peltola’s race in Alaska has moved from “leans Republican” to “toss-up.” Sherrod Brown’s race from leans Republican to toss-up. And Roy Cooper in North Carolina, he’s been moved from toss-up to “leans Democratic.” [The Hill]

There is a very big effigy of Elon Musk and his big boobies in Times Square right now, ahead of SpaceX’s IPO. It says “SpaceX’s Grok makes AI child porn.” By the way, that IPO is about to make Elon Musk a trillionaire. Congratulations, billionaires, the Overton Window has moved! (No it hasn’t.) [Wired]

Maybe you need to buy a fan for the coming hot-ass months? We sure do! CNN reviewed the best ones! [CNN]

This recipe for Portuguese-inspired arroz con grelos — basically a big bowl of rice and greens — turned out absolutely lovely. Do take her advice and mix in a spoonful of crème fraîche at the end of cooking, and top it with a sunny-side-up egg. [Small Pantry Recipes]

Here is a Kimmel monologue where he makes fun of Elon Musk and much more.

Have a nice day unless you’re Elon Musk, in which case you should have the day you deserve! More stories when you get some!

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