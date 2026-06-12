Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador
3h

Your hed gif cuties: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/rusty-spotted-kittens-at-the-frankfurt

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/f3d945dd-63b0-44d4-aab9-9f84515e2aed?utm_source=share

Have a good weekend!

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

Tomorrow's Movie Night is 𝑩𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒅, available for free with ads on Pluto TV; $3.99 in the usual places.

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