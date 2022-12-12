If Elon Musk set out to become one of the most loathed men on the planet, he's an unqualified success. There are probably better ways to spend $44 billion, but the rich are different from you and me.

The Twitter CEO and public shit-stirrer attended Dave Chappelle's comedy show in San Francisco Sunday night. Twitter employees are sleeping in beds at the office like Charlie Bucket's grandparents, but Musk apparently has ample free time. Chappelle invited his billionaire friend on stage, and the audience booed him like he was Public Enemy No. 1. Musk appeared surprised, demonstrating a lack of self-awareness more comedic than Chappelle's act these days.

Twitter user Cleo PatrA originally posted the video of the audience jeering Musk, and their account was swiftly deleted. So much for free speech! Yes, you're not allowed to record the show, but it's similarly rude to make copies of a private citizen's laptop. However, this is the Internet, and Musk's humiliation has spread on social media for all the see.

“Turns out Twitter can, in fact, be real life.” — Steven Goffman (@Steven Goffman) 1670836266

Chappelle joked — to the extent that he still does that professionally — that the people Musk fired were in the audience. That's not necessary when so many other people have reason to resent Musk.

"You notice one thing?" Chappelle told Musk. "All the people that are booing have terrible seats." Yes, mock your "poor" fans so you make the asshole billionaire feel better. Jesus, I know the whole Rick James bit was almost 20 years ago, but this guy is just insufferable now.

Musk apparently said, "Times like this, I think we're in a simulation. Like, how can this be real?" The man has lived with himself for 51 years but can't imagine anyone hating him unless it's literally the Matrix. This wasn't a Hannah Gadsby show. If Chappelle's audience can't stand the transphobic Musk, he doesn't have a lot of friends. That's a reality he can't escape with a red pill.

Writer James Wu suggested Musk "thought [appearing on stage with Chappelle] would be a layup" because San Francisco was his home turf. Huh? Even in a city with a population of 815,000, publicly terminating a few thousand people shortly before the holidays is not going to endear you to the residents.



Wu also believed Musk could've turned around the situation if he'd just said something clever like, "Thanks. Now pay me $8." This apparently would've been a mic drop moment. Maybe Musk is spending his Monday morning trying out ideal comebacks for the next time he's booed in public, as this probably wasn't the last.

“I actually felt bad for him. I’m by no means an Elon fanboy, more a centrist. I wanted to shake him: for the love of god man, say something and pretend it’s a tweet!!” — james yu (@james yu) 1670829489

That's Musk's whole problem, though: Like the average incel, he can spout bigoted garbage online and ignore actual feedback. This morning, still smarting from the public rejection, Musk whined on his $44 billion personal blog, "The woke mind virus is either defeated or nothing else matters." Like every entitled white male who fancies himself a free speech crusader, Musk dehumanizes everyone who views the world differently. He apparently considers us all mentally ill, yet he's clearly desperate for our approval. That's the one thing he can never buy, and it's devastating for him.

[ Boing Boing ]



