Abortion is effectively banned in Arizona. Judge Kellie Johnson of Pima County Superior Court lifted an injunction Friday that had barred enforcement of an 1864 forced birth law that predates Arizona's founding as a state. It's truly Wild West legislation.

Kyrsten Sinema, the Senate's most useless Democrat, occupies a seat from Arizona that her constituents had assumed she'd use to protect their rights. Don't worry. She's on the case. Here's her spine-tingling tweet in response to Johnson's decision.

A woman’s health care decisions should be between her, her family, and her doctor. Today’s decision removes basic rights Arizona women have relied upon for over a century and endangers their health, safety, and well-being.



Arizona women should not be forced to travel out of state for health care services, and Arizona doctors should not be criminalized for caring for women in need.

Arizonans shouldn't have to flee the state to seek the healthcare procedure Sinema pointedly doesn't state by name (it's "abortion," senator). No one should face a two-to-five-year prison sentence for helping them, either. However, it's happening. Terrified Arizonans don't want to hear her banal vaguely pro-choice stump speech. They also need more than an attention-seeking curtsy and thumb's down. This abortion ban isn't a simple minimum wage increase.

Her Twitter thread continues, uselessly:

I’ll continue working with anyone to advance commonsense proposals ensuring women in Arizona and across the country can access the health care they need and have the ability to make their own decisions about their futures.

This is such bullshit. Apparently, killing the filibuster is still not “commonsense,” even as Republicans escalate attacks on reproductive rights, and pregnant Arizonans face a higher risk of death, even if they wish to carry their pregnancies to term. The law makes no exception for rape, incest, or serious medical conditions. When a doctor must wait until their patient is bleeding out sufficiently to avoid criminal prosecution, patients tend to needlessly die or suffer permanent complications.

She's so committed to "working with anyone" to defend abortion rights that she won't single out Democrats as the only ones interested in doing so. This isn't a bipartisan enterprise, so Sinema shouldn't bother stressing out to find 10 Senate Republicans who'll help pass abortion rights protections. They don't exist.

Sinema can't even do the bare-ass minimum, by advocating strongly for current Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor, who's running against forced birth extremist and election denier Kari Lake. This isn't hard. Hell, Liz Cheney is rallying behind Hobbs, and she's not even pro-choice. The election-denying is bad enough.

Hobbs tweeted Saturday, "As Arizona’s governor, I’ll never compromise on reproductive freedom and I’ll call a special session to overturn this draconian law on Day 1. Now's not the time to sit on the sidelines: join our fight to restore abortion rights and pitch in to help us win."

Sinema isn't exactly sitting on the sidelines, though. She's joining Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell -- a Republican, you might have heard of him -- at the University of Louisville Monday morning to give a rousing speech about bipartisanship. It's highly unlikely anyone at the McConnell Center gives a damn about abortion rights. This is hardly the time for a self-serving lecture titled "The Future of Political Discourse and the Importance of Bipartisanship." (You can watch Sinema address the Legion of Doom on YouTube, if you're someone who can't avoid making bad decisions.)

Sinema consistently demonstrates the moral courage and savvy political instincts that have rendered her radioactive in Arizona. A new poll for AARP Arizona revealed that Sinema has underwater approval among every possible demographic: Democrats, Republicans, independents, women, men, Hispanic voters, white voters, voters under 50, voters over 50 ... geeks, sluts, bloods, wasteoids ... they all hate her. No one thinks she's a righteous dude.

Just look at these numbers. It's a political flat line.

“Kyrsten Sinema: unpopular among everyone. Sometimes it seems like she's trying to please nobody, and if so, she's succeeding. Sinema is 20 points underwater among Democrats, 10 points underwater with Independents, 18 points underwater among Republicans.” — Jacob Rubashkin (@Jacob Rubashkin) 1663857206

Fortunately, Hobbs is polling well. She's probably better off avoiding Sinema's stench. Meanwhile, there's true bipartisan consensus that Sinema sucks. Maybe she can mention this to her rightwing buddies at the McConnell Center.

