Doktor Zoom
2h

Says a lot about this crowd that RFK Jr. wants to eliminate thimerosal from the few remaining vaccines that still have it because it contains trace amounts of ethylmercury, while Zeldin wants to let power plants spew tar more dangerous straight mercury into the atmosphere, where it can actually get into the food chain.

1h

Oof. I just yesterday received an email from one of my mother’s classmates, sort of an aunt figure. She wrote about her sister, well past retirement age, who is still working in HR at the EPA because she feels she needs to be there as support as people are abused and laid off. Morale is low, low. Even the local branches hate that mofo.

