How has "journalist" John Solomon been lying about the National Archives and Trump's trash palace raid? Let Media Matters count the ways.

Bob Cesca has some interesting thoughts on INDICT THAT SUMBITCH (AFTER THE MIDTERMS). (Daily Banter substack)

Happy people crying of happy: The beginnings of a student debt jubilee. Stories at Anne Helen Petersen substack.

Thisstudent debt forgiveness comes from Donald Trump! $25 million settlement for victims defrauded by Trump University. (ABC News)

Donald Trump hasn't paid his stupid fake Twitter's hosting fees since March, owes one million dollars, speaking of PAYING DEBTS. — Fox Business

Just the Pentagon's new plan to minimize the chance of harm to civilians when we're bombing shit. What the hell is going on with our government!!!

Just the White House's new directive TYRANNICALLY TYRANNIZING that all federally funded research be made available to the public for free. (Now do court cases!) (White House)

Just the Biden admin's move formalizing DACA. (CBS News)

GIT EM GAVIN NEWSOM! YOU GIT THOSE GAS-POWERED CARS! "The plan would ban the sale of new gas-powered vehiclesby 2035 in California, while also requiring that 35 percent of all new passenger cars sold by 2026 have no emissions, a threshold that would increase to 68 percent by 2030, as POLITICO’s Camille Von Kaenel reports ."

Elon Musk people, I feel like we shouldn't have to say this, but do not instruct your children to run in front of his self-driving cars. (The Guardian)

Is Val Demings going to beat Marco Rubio? Maaaaybe! (The Nation)

JD Vance wants to "de-Nazify" the US of ... liberals. And so he went on the podcast of a dude who said "feminists need rape." — Mother Jones

Ginger peach dumpcake, click click click. (Mashed)

