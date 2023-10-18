Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

In the absence of any actual news about the House speakership, which when last we left it was continuing to fail, here’s some musing and jawing from Chris Geidner. (Law Dork) Heads I win, tails you lose. (Josh Marshall)

Which is more surprising, that Trump’s PACs are spending more than half their receipts on Trump’s felony-trial lawyers, or that Trump’s lawyers are getting paid? (AP)

Big Trump/DeSantis donor shot a woman then killed himself in Florida, because they are all criminals and they all love shooting people and murder. What, is that a broad brush? Well show me the lie. — Miami Herald

From last week, but this does explain Rep. Nancy Mace’s antics lately: Bless her heart, she thinks she could be Trump’s VP. (Daily Beast)

Nanny State Big Government not gonna pay for your Paxlovid no more. May I suggest not getting COVID? (CNN)

Politico tells us what we knew, but with more detail: With his latest bill signatures and vetoes, Gavin Newsom is tacking to center. And I think we all know why!

Joan Walsh at The Nation agrees with your Wonkette about former Rep. Tom Suozzi — “who left his safe House seat on purple Long Island to chase Governor Kathy Hochul’s safe governor’s seat with sexism and GOP-inspired crime paranoia, and turned his seat over to fabulist wing nut George Santos, last seen stealing a baby.” So I’ll call that a consensus!

Wisconsin Republicans who’ve been trying to rip the state’s top elections official from her position admit in a filing that their move was “symbolic” and she’s in the job legally and they have no authority to replace her? I assume that’s very good lawyering on their part. Somehow. (Journal-Sentinel)

Florida’s New College hemorrhaged all its students since Ron DeSantis mutilated it, but it’s got more students now than before since they lowered the standards for admission and brought in like a hundred baseball players on full scholarship to change the culture away from “queer and arty” and toward “meathead.” It’ll be cool if the athletes happen to be gentlemen-scholars, but I wouldn’t count on it. (Yahoo!)

Is it bad that these Alabama counties won’t have maternity units, and women will have to drive a hundred miles to give birth? (Don’t gloat about the comeuppance from overturning Roe, this will hit our Black mothers hardest.) Alabama obviously already has among the highest maternal mortality in the country. It’s all fucked. (NBC News)

Cranberry growers bringing wetlands back from the dead? This Nice Time shall not stand! — Reasons to Be Cheerful

Urban planners, start your nerd engines: Minneapolis and Dublin and some other stuff, I didn’t have time to read it. And that’s why it’s a tab that I still have open. (Downtown Voices)

British stag do tourists, stop being obscene! Seville and even Amsterdam are like whoa there matey and how do you do! — Fodor’s

Let’s all go to Croatia, let’s all go to Croatia, let’s all go to Croatia and have ourselves a snack! (Matador Network)

In Detroit or within driving distance? Come to our Wonkette Halloween party! Sat., Oct. 28, 7 p.m., at our home! Email rebecca at wonkette dot com for our address, headline: I AM NOT COMING TO MURDER TO YOU! Free, but bring your checkbook if you feel like donating to the Michigan Democratic Party!

