Rise and shine, it’s time for Monday tabs!

Teachers, public servants and all kinds of employees nationwide have been fired or disciplined for making insensitive social media comments about Charlie Kirk’s murder. (NBC)

Reminder of some of Kirk’s greatest hits:

And multiple historically Black colleges and universities have gone on lockdown following threats. (ABC)

The Chairman of the Johnson County, Iowa Board of Supervisors has incurred the wrath of the governor and others by refusing to fly flags at half mast for Kirk. (HuffPost)

Yikes, the US State Department and USAID have destroyed $10 million of birth control pills and implants, claiming they are abortifacients, though they are not. (NY Times gift link)

The regime is taking away education funds from blind and deaf children in eight states, because their grant applications had the words “diversity” and “transition,” as in “transitioning from childhood to adulthood. Privilege came up because a parent wrote a glowing review of staff that said what a privilege it was to work with them.” Government by the meanest, dumbest people alive. (ProPublica)

And Trump has surrendered in the war on cancer. (New York Times gift link)

Trump has been trying to fire Fed governor Lisa Cook over claims she did mortgage fraud by claiming her vacation house as her main residence, but oops, turns out she filled out the forms correctly! She’s fighting in court and not going anywhere, for now. (WSJ gift link / CNBC)

Elon Musk ranted on video to more than 100,000 emboldened far-right protestors at a “Unite The Kingdom” rally in London, led by British immigrant-hater Tommy Robinson. Musk told attendees that violence was coming and they could “fight back or die” and called for “dissolution of parliament” and a “change of government.” (Independent UK)

And Robinson led everybody in a chant for Charlie.

Fox News ghoul Brian Kilmeade has apologized on air after saying that homeless people should be killed by lethal injection. (The Hill)

Jesus, dude. But Kilmeade said he was real sorry.

And he has kept his job, unlike MSNBC’s Matthew Dowd, who got fired for saying “hateful thoughts lead to hateful words which ultimately lead to hateful actions” before he knew that Kirk was shot. (Matthew Dowd Substack)

Those Korean workers detained in Georgia by ICE are now back home, but the plant is still closed and now the fate of the Korean $350 billion US investment fund is in limbo. And Tori Branum, the Georgia peach who credits herself for getting the plant raided, has deleted her TikTok account after getting mercilessly mocked for her aggressive facetuning and five failed marriages. (Korea Times)

Russian drones have entered the airspace of Romania and Poland over the last week, which seems like a worrying expansion of the conflict. (New York Times gift link)

How about something happier?

