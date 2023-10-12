Discover more from Wonkette
Wonkette is filthy, hilarious, liberal news. YOU CAN HANDLE THE TRUTH!
Over 16,000 subscribers
Continue reading
Hey watch this.
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
Extra! Extra! Listen All About It! It's Your White House Briefing.
Oh god, I need a ciggie before a briefing. Yesterday's was brutal, but in a good way. That Admiral did a fantastic job.
Qatar under U.S. pressure blocks Iran from accessing $6 billion. So senile Joe Brandon got the hostages out for free. :)