Fox News has helped promote the sick groomer libel about teachers who acknowledge the existence of queer people. You’d think teachers were running secret sex dungeons in the library with all the anti-racist books. This weekend, award-winning playwright and average concerned citizen David Mamet appeared on "Life, Liberty, and Levin" with host Mark Levin. (There are no hosts named “Life” and “Liberty.”)

Mamet and Levin discussed “sexual identity politics,” which isn't a thing or at least isn’t relevant to this discussion. Mamet, a perfectly normal person, declared:

People have gone nuts and people are frightened because there’s huge changes in society, that are brought about by the people in power. The people in power, as always, are to a large extent, parasites who are feeding off of the decaying flesh.

That's what noted painter George W. Bush would call "some weird shit.” He went on like this because once someone starts talking about decaying flesh on live TV, they won’t stop voluntarily.

But the decaying flesh of a society doesn’t mean it’s dying. It means it needs to get pruned, and we need to cut off the diseased parts and go back to individual control of our own destiny. That’s called freedom.

Or genocide. There’s a vague whiff of ethnic cleansing in his diatribe. He boasts that people of color are “streaming over the borders” for our freedom, which we must vigorously defend from all the pedophiles in public schools. Conservatives have proposed “solutions" to a problem they haven’t bothered to prove exists.

Madeline Peltz at Media Matters shared the following clip where Mamet suggested schools are lousy with male pedophiles.

Always Be Catastrophizinghttps: //twitter.com/peltzmadeline/status/1513516195613450246 … — andi zeisler (@andi zeisler) 1649694561



MAMET: If there is no community control over the schools, what w have is kids being — not only indoctrinated — but groomed in a very real sense, by people who are, whether they know it or not, sexual predators. Are they abusing the kids physically? No, I don’t think so. But they are abusing them mentally and using sex to do so. This has always been the problem with education.

No, it hasn’t. Republicans attended these same schools and noticeably have no shocking “grooming” tales to share. This is worse than the Satanic panic of the 1980s. It’s all completely contrived and insulting to professional educators whom Republicans are flogging for political sport.

Mamet, like some sad old man, complained that schools used to teach kids how to wash their hands but now they teach them about gender identity. Kids aren’t spending all day watching Hedwig and the Angry Inch while staring in confusion at their dirty fingers.

Oh, and he dropped this repulsive garbage: "Teachers are inclined, particularly men because men are predators, to pedophilia.”

Levin just smiled and nodded, even though Mamet sounds like some radical “all men are predators” feminist that Fox News normally decries. This is a stark contrast from Mamet’s own work, where women are usually antagonistic forces and men are pathetic victims. His plays Speed the Plow (1988), Oleanna (1992), and Race (2010) are just a few examples among many. Back in 1992, Mamet and his friend Alan Dershowitz commiserated over the “witch hunt” that educators faced at "politically correct” Harvard University.

Mamet rambled on some more about Marxism and indoctrination, all while grossly conflating sex education with sexual orientation. Teachers casually mentioning they’re married (to someone of the same or opposite sex) is not the same as screening their homemade sex tapes in class.

MAMET: These kids are raised in a sick society of sexual indoctrination. They don’t realize that’s an opinion. That’s their life, and it’s gonna be damn near impossible to get it out. So what we need to do is take back control of the schools.

Not even the most radical “Defund the Police” activist would appear on an MSNBC show and disparage all cops as inherently psychotic, especially without any pushback. However, conservatives are actively smearing teachers as perverted Frankenstein monsters preying on children. It’s a sick society, all right, but teachers and queer kids aren’t to blame.

[ Mediate ]

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able.

Want to just donate once?