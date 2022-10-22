Georgia voters who for some reason actually answer their phone when they don't know the number have found themselves on the receiving end of a bizarre robocall from a lady calling herself Jill who wanted to thank future Georgia Governor Stacy Abrams and Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop for their support for of the right to abortions "up until the date of birth,” which are not a thing.

Notably, this "Jill" also says that her pronouns are she/her and uses the term "birthing persons," not for normal reasons but rather to rile up the transphobic crowd — as they tend to be very delicate about words. Even more notably, it claims that Republicans are only trying to limit abortion to "six months or even five months" after conception, despite the fact that six months after conception would actually be two weeks longer than 24-week viability standard set in Roe v. Wade .

The call says it is sponsored by a group called American Values, though CNN contacted several groups with that name or similar names and they all say they are not responsible for it.



Transcript:

This is Jill, and my pronouns are she/her. I’m sure you’ll agree with me that people that identify as women are under attack, not just in Georgia, but throughout our country. Georgia is lucky to have Stacey Abrams and Sanford Bishop fighting for our abortion rights. While some elected officials are trying to limit abortion rights to six months or even five months after conception, we are so lucky to have Stacey Abrams and Sanford Bishop fighting to protect our right to have an abortion up until the date of birth. Would you please take a moment to call Stacey Abrams or Sanford Bishop and thank them for standing up for women’s right to abort their babies up to the point of birth? Government needs to stay out of the reproductive rights of birthing persons.



This is pretty much the abortion version of what it would sound like if I tried to do an impression of someone who was really into Vera Bradley purses.



What I really love is paying $110 for a hideous cloth purse that looks like someone's grandma's Kleenex box cozy, especially if every other boring WASP I know owns one exactly like it! Now onto the Lily Pulitzer store!



Worth pointing out here is the fact that while the CNN article on the robocall did make it clear that it obviously originated from rightwing sources, it failed to explain that "abortion up until the moment of birth" is not a thing and has never been a thing. Inducing labor for the health of the patient is not an abortion and no one is having elective abortions on fetuses that can survive outside of the womb. There are cases where doctors and patients have to make hard decisions, but "EH, I realize we're a day away from giving birth, but I think I'm gonna pass on having a kid" is not one of them.

For those that may not wish to take my word on it, here are some doctors who explained it to the Associated Press:

"The idea that this means that abortions can be provided to a woman who is at the end of a full-term pregnancy and just about to deliver a live infant is ridiculous,” said Kimberly Mutcherson, co-dean and law professor at Rutgers Law School.



“I don’t know of anyone who does anything resembling anything close to an abortion at 38 or 39 weeks,” said David Cohen, law professor at Drexel University. “It is a distracting and pernicious anti-abortion movement lie that has no bearing on medical practice.”



By the time a woman is in labor, the decision has been made to give birth, medical experts said.

“Abortion at the time of birth, it’s literally not a thing,” said Sarah Prager, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Washington.



Dr. Gabrielle Goodrick, medical director at Camelback Family Planning in Phoenix, an abortion clinic, said the notion that abortions can be performed while a woman is in labor “would be considered infanticide.”

“No doctor, law-abiding licensed physician of any kind would do something like that,” she said.



The irony is, these robocalls actually demonstrate who it is that has the extreme position here, and it's not us. In order to get their point across, those who came up with this nonsense have to claim that both parties believe something they don't believe. That Democrats believe in abortion up until the moment of birth and that Republicans merely want to restrict it to two weeks after the viability standard set in Roe . In reality, the state of Georgia currently bans abortions after six weeks, current Republican governor Brian Kemp supports a total abortion ban, as does Chris West, who is running against Bishop. And also every other Georgia Republican running for office this year.

