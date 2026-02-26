tabs gifs by Martini Glambassador!

OK, we are gonna make these tabs SNAPPY LIKE JACKRABBIT because it’s two-hundred forty-six in the morning, which is not when we planned to write these tabs, but you know that thing where you’re going to make a recipe, and you haven’t looked at it that hard, but it says it’ll take about 45 minutes with maybe 30 minutes for a part of it you have to do first? (It is a stuffed tomato recipe, it is delicious.) But what it DID NOT TELL YOU is that in order to prepare all the ingredients, you need to travel the entire Oregon Trail hunter-ing and gatherer-ing, and do one million choppings, and oh by the way, those nuts should be toasted, grate these two kinds of cheese, and by the time you realize what’s up you’re totally committed, but good lord it should have told you at the top that you needed to set aside an afternoon for this one, or at the very least start cooking long before 10 p.m.?

Yes well. That’s what happened. It’s a stuffed tomato recipe and you can’t have it because it’s not on the internet and we’re not typin’ it right now.

Try Googling “OREGON TRAIL HUNTER GATHERER FALSE ADVERTISING STUFFED TOMATOES,” maybe somebody else has had a similar experience.

Serve with a nice salad and a baguette!

Didn’t say it didn’t turn out good.

OK but really the world needs to be paying way more attention to what is happening with the AI company Anthropic and the ultimatum Secretary Shitfaced has placed on them abandoning all their standards and allowing the Pentagon to do whatever it wants, without rules, without guardrails.

As this historian explains, this is the most important thing happening in the world right now.

Literally that’s it. Secretary Shitfaced is mad because Anthropic won’t give him the power to do 1984-style surveillance to Americans and murder you with a drone. Which, come to think of it, all of that is exactly his cowardly bitch ass style, ain’t it.

And about those other companies falling in line …

Here’s some more from the Anderson Cooper program:

@andersoncooper360 Anderson Cooper 360 on Instagram: "AI firm Anthropic is looseni…

Gonna need to talk about that some more later. So we will! [Politico]

Donald Trump is very upset with Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib for disrespecting him during his long bad dementia speech to Congress, says they need to get on a boat with Robert DeNiro, who is even sicker than Rosie O’Donnell, who is very stupid, and who is begging to come back to America from Ireland, and all of these people have bloodshot BULGIING EYES, LOW IQ DERANGED LUNATICS. Yeah, so he’s handling his rapidly encroaching irrelevance well! [JoeMyGod]

It appears Trump’s surgeon general nominee is insane. What is it like to be absolutely bodied by Susan Collins of all people?

Here’s a horrible story about our horrific Nazis and what they do to innocent humans. Yeah, just another one of those! “Blind Dad of 2 Is Found Dead After Being Released by Border Patrol and Left to Find His Way Home 5 Miles Away" is the headline. But we want you to note what publication it’s in. Because when it’s in People magazine, that means it’s breaking through all the way. [People]

Did Corey Lewandowski fire that pilot and then rehire him because he forgot Kristi Noem’s beloved blanky? Or was it because he forgot her beloved BAG OF DICKS? [Daily Mail]

Waaaaaah John Fetterman is upset again, waaaaaaah.

This could not be more adorable if it tried, it is Zexxxxy Zohran and AOC speaking to the voters en español. She is fluent, obviously. He is less so, but still not bad! But she helps him.

@nycmayor Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani on Instagram: "Mi español es… no muy…

Tori Amos has a new record coming very soon, and she stopped by the BBC Radio 2 Piano Room yesterday to play, among other things, some Bob Dylan. And this time she’s got backup singers.

Here’s a movie non-recommendation for you! I never loved The American President, always thought it was just kind of serviceably fine. But when Rob Reiner was murdered, just as I often do with figures like that, I’ll put all their work on my list and watch/rewatch it. Which is how I ended up totally randomly starting to rewatch The American President last night after the State of the Union. Huh. That hits weird these days! (Mostly because it’s about a president with a 63 percent approval rating, wocka wocka!) Anyway, I’m finishing the rewatch now, still not saying it’s great or anything, but maybe I’m more charitable toward it this time around.

