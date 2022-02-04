If there is anything this pandemic hasn't had enough of yet, it is anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers claiming that they are Rosa Parks.

The latest in this genre is one Carrie Prejean Boller. If that name sounds familiar to you, that would be because Mrs. Prejean Boller used to be Miss California. While competing for the Miss USA title in 2009, Prejean Boller was famously asked by gossip blogger Perez Hilton whether or not she supported same-sex marriage.

She responded:

Well, I think it's great that Americans are able to choose one way or the other. We live in a land where you can choose same-sex marriage or opposite marriage. And, you know what, in my country, in my family, I think that, I believe that marriage should be between a man and a woman, no offense to anybody out there. But that’s how I was raised and I believe that it should be between a man and a woman.

We actually did not, at that time, live in a land where you could "choose same-sex marriage or opposite marriage" in the vast majority of states. Americans were not able to choose one way or another. We would not live in that land until 2015, when the Supreme Court ruled in Obergefell v. Hodges that the 14th Amendment granted all citizens the right to same-sex marriage regardless of where they live. That was the point. People didn't get to choose. They couldn't get married because it made people like Carrie Prejean personally uncomfortable. Not because they put her or anyone else at risk of something that could kill them — or even make their marriages "less special."



Now living in a post- Obergefell world, Prejean has picked up a new political stance nearly as repulsive as the one that made her famous in the first place. She's an anti-masker.

Rolling Stone reported this week Prejean and a friend have been filming themselves for her Instagram going around Targets and other stores giving out five dollar bills — with the words "muzzle free" written on them in pink marker — to people not wearing masks, including children:

“Tomorrow when you go to school unmasked, your heart’s gonna be racing and you’re gonna be nervous. But I want you to know you’re doing the right thing. Don’t ever, ever question it,” former Miss USA 2009 first runner-up Carrie Prejean Boller says in one of her Instagram Stories to a young girl in a Def Leppard graphic T-shirt, holding her shoulders and staring deeply into her eyes.



“OK,” the girl says chirpily.



“You’re a leader,” Prejean Boller says, continuing to hold the child’s gaze. “You’re the next Rosa Parks. You’re the next Martin Luther King. This is so important that you stand.”

Naturally, the child was white.

Some may consider that a pretty offensive comparison, given that Parks and others were protesting systemic racism and not a public health measure meant to keep people from dying. Of course, considering the fact that they have simultaneously been cracking down on teaching racism or anything negative about the United States in schools, it is entirely possible that Prejean and others have decided to believe that Rosa Parks was asked to move to the back of the bus by one lone bus driver who didn't like her hair or her steadfast devotion to privatizing education.

Prejean addressed the story in an interview with Newsmax, calling Rolling Stone "fake news" while also being very clear that she was definitely doing exactly what Rolling Stone writer EJ Dickson said she was doing.

While calling an article "fake news" for detailing how she gave maskless children money, this Newsmax guest literally explains why the article is true...pic.twitter.com/SPBp8A015K — Jason Campbell (@Jason Campbell) 1643924828

If you would like to continue not being shocked in any way whatsoever, Prejean's Instagram also highlights her fights with random Apple store employees who have asked her to wear a mask (in which she still claims that she has a medical condition and it's illegal to question that, which it's not), as well as speaking engagements with various Trump world luminaries (Trump having been the owner of the Miss USA pageant) and support for Kyle Rittenhouse.

Her Instagram also notes that she is the owner of "Bella Grace Jewelry," with a link to that site. Check out these "Be Free" bottlecap necklaces she's selling for $60! What an artist!

Con artist, anyway — those charms cost $7.75 wholesale.

If people are actually buying this crap, it's no wonder she can waltz around Target doling out $5 bills to children, while encouraging them to catch an infectious disease.

[ Rolling Stone ]

