Hate crimes against LGBTQ people rose 20 percent this year. It’s bad. Just check writer Victoria Brownworth’s inbox. (Philadelphia Inquirer)

The inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times was charged with attempted murder. The guy is 52 and already serving 30 years for crimes he committed while a member of the Mexican Mafia prison gang. He attacked Chauvin on Black Friday as an apparent symbolic link to the Black Lives Matter movement. A little on the nose, I think. Chauvin’s lawyers had requested keeping him out of general population because they believed he’d be a target. That’s a safe call considering his notoriety. (Politico)

Christ, even Adam Serwer argues that Congress should’ve have expelled known liar and serial grifter George Santos prior to a conviction. It’s a weird distinction that suggests that people have a constitutional right to serve in Congress. Sorry, no. (The Atlantic)

Of course, they are already working on a George Santos movie. (The Daily Beast)

Michael Harriott eviscerates Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who trotted out the “Black friend” defense for his racially clueless statements. It’s a joy to read. (The Grio)

Notwithstanding that Irsay repeatedly misspelled the name of his beloved negro pseudomatriarch, every Black person has met a version of “Black Mother Dorthy.” In most cases, the conveniently cherished proof of racial tolerance goes unnamed. Somehow, when a white person asserts: “One of my best friends is Black,” their Black buddy is somehow never around. But in some other cases, well-meaning white people will confirm their immunity to bigotry by trotting out the African-American adoptee, describing the minority neighborhood where they once lived or citing the Black person they dated in college. It is also interesting that Irsay couldn’t use a golfing buddy, co-worker, pal or even a business associate as an I’m-not-like-that reference. To prove his lack of prejudice and entitlement, he had to bring up a dead Black woman who was paid to care for him.

Can Ron DeSantis mount a comeback because expectations are so low for him now? That sounds like something his mother would tell him while making him a consoling cup of hot cocoa. (Washington Post)

Journalist Charles M. Blow makes the case for why Black Americans should return to our ancestral home, the South. (The Root)

We’ll continue our ongoing coverage of why Speaker Mike Johnson sucks. Next time, though, Democrats should unleash the oppo before someone is second in the line to the presidency. (CNN)

Iyanla Vanzant discusses how to navigate grief during the holidays. (Essence)

They make matching squirrel sweaters apparently. (Cosmopolitan)

Dog pee is not great for nature or the large tree you keep inside your house this month. (Slate)

