Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mighty Little Dog's avatar
Mighty Little Dog
5h

Say what you want about me, but leave my personal life out of it!!!!!!!

Where to even begin? You accepted a high visibility law enforcement job that necessarily invites intense scrutiny of your actions, and when you use public assets to pursue your personal life, dude, it's fair game.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
5h

Lessee, two Dick Cheney stories, Bari Weiss, a kid drawing a dick, now an entitled penis.

I'm sensing a theme.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
465 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture